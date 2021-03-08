Meghan Markle says estranged father wasn't truthful, doesn't know her half-sister Samantha

Meghan Markle spoke out about her relationship with her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in a new clip from her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Winfrey shared Monday on "CBS This Morning" that Meghan revealed to her that her father was hunted down by the British press and showered with gifts in exchange for comment and stories about the Duchess of Sussex.

Winfrey asked Meghan if she felt betrayed by her father for speaking to the tabloids, especially right before her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

She responded, "If we're going to use the word betrayal, it’s because when I asked him, when the comms team told us this the story was coming out, we called my dad and I asked him and he said, "No, absolutely not."

Meghan said she tried to reason with him, "I just need you to tell me, if you tell me the truth we can help. And he wasn't able to do that... that for me has really resonated as a mother."

"I look at Archie and I can’t imagine doing anything to hurt my child. I can’t reconcile that," she added.

Meghan also claimed she would have tried to stop the story but told Thomas, "If we use this to protect you we won’t be able to protect our children one day," referring to influence over the tabloids.

The Duchess also compared her father's behavior to her mother, Doria Ragland, who has remained quiet for four years and has never made a comment or given an interview.

"Everyone has accountability. Look [the tabloids] hunted my mom down. You've never heard her say a word. She's remained in silent dignity for four years watching me go through this," Meghan described.

Winfrey also asked Meghan about her half-sister on her father's side, Samantha Markle, who recently published a "tell-all" book called "The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1."

Meghan said, "I think it would be very hard to 'tell-all' when you don’t know me... This is a very different situation to with my dad. Betrayal comes from someone you have a relationship with."

"I grew up as an only child, I wished I had siblings, I would be so excited to have siblings," she added. "The first time I saw [Samantha] must have been 18 or 19 years ago, and the last time, 10 years ago."

Meghan also pointed out how Samantha changed her last name back to Markle recently, in her early 50s, only "when I started dating Harry, so I think that says enough."

Winfrey clarified on CBS This Morning that Thomas has never met Prince Harry or his grandson Archie and right now Meghan and her father do have a relationship.