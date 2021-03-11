Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: 7 questions left unanswered after their Oprah Winfrey interview

Since their royal exit and the countless reports and rumors that swirled since, questions have bubbled up about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's life.

They recently answered many of them in their explosive two-hour tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they revealed their struggles with racism, mental health and more.

However, the interview left many more questions unanswered as the royal duo occasionally refused to offer specifics that may be too damaging to the people involved.

Here are some of the questions that went without answers after Sunday's broadcast of the interview:

What really happened between Charles and Harry?

Harry revealed in the interview that he and his father, heir to the throne Prince Charles, went through a major rough patch in their relationship, with the future king even ceasing to answer his son's phone calls.

The young prince explained that he only had two conversations with his father and three with his grandmother after moving to Canada before Charles stopped taking his calls.

No further details on what transpired during those conversations were given.

What is Meghan's relationship with Kate Middleton like now?

Since early in the marriage between Harry and Markle, it was rumored that the Duchess of Sussex was involved in some drama with her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Among the earliest revelations in the Winfrey interview was when Markle explained that a rumor that she made Middleton cry around the time of her wedding to Harry was untrue -- in fact, Middleton was the one who made Markle cry.

The former actress explained that Middleton eventually apologized and sent flowers after the emotional moment, but made no indication of how things are between them now.

Who had "concerns" over Archie's skin color?

Markle, 39, revealed early on in the special that a senior member of the Firm had approached Harry, 36, with "concerns" over how dark the skin of their then-unborn child would be.

The two both refused to go into detail about the conversation including who brought up such "concerns."

In a follow-up interview, Winfrey said that Harry clarified to her that it was not Queen Elizabeth II or her husband Prince Philip that made comments on the matter.

And on Tuesday, William defended the monarchy saying that they are "very much not a racist family."

Who barred Meghan from getting help?

Another one of the jaw-dropping moments from the interview was the reveal that Markle was blocked from receiving mental health assistance when she was facing suicidal thoughts.

The former "Suits" star said she had lost her desire to be alive after facing intense scrutiny in the press and approached an unnamed "senior" member of the Institution to discuss her receiving treatment.

She claims she was told that treatment wasn't an option, as it would reflect poorly on the family.

What's coming from the Netflix and Spotify deals?

Since relocating to America and moving to become financially independent, Harry and Markle made a move some considered predictable and signed production deals with Netflix and Spotify.

For Netflix, they'll produce scripted and unscripted content, while they signed a podcasting deal with the audio streamer.

While the deals came up in the interview, the royal duo made no indication of what -- or when -- fans can expect content from them.

Instead, Harry revealed that the deals were "never part of the plan," but became a necessity so that Harry could provide security for his family.

How does the Queen feel about Prince Harry's exit?

While Harry didn't pull many punches when it came to making accusations against his royal family members, he seemed partial toward his grandmother.

At one point, he clarified that he never blindsided the Queen with the announcement of his royal exit as was rumored.

"I’ve never blindsided my grandmother," he said. "I have too much respect for her."

While Buckingham Palace has released several statements regarding Harry's royal exit which indicate that the Queen feels down about the deal, they've also insisted that Harry and his family remain very loved and in good graces of the Queen.

What happened on the Australian tour?

Harry said that before he and his wife toured the Southern Pacific, his family was "really welcoming" and supportive of his marriage to Markle, but things "really changed" after the trip.

"It was the first time that the family got to see how incredible she is at the job," he explained, but offered no explanation as to why the family's feelings changed.

Winfrey pointed out that Netflix's "The Crown" indicates that something similar happened to Harry's late mother Princess Diana after she toured Australia and asked if jealousy played a part in the downfall of his own family relationships, but the prince sidestepped the question.

"I just wished that we would all learn from the past," he said.