Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister Samantha Markle releasing memoir

Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister Samantha Markle is set to release a memoir by the end of the month.

Samantha Markle, 56, and Meghan Markle share a father, Thomas Markle, and a strained relationship.

Now, Samantha Markle is set to tell her side of the story surrounding their issues.

The book, "The Diary Of Princess Pushy's Sister Part 1," isn't a tell-all memoir, Samantha told The Sun, but it will explore matters in a way that will apparently make her sister uncomfortable.

"There is something in it for everyone," she said. "It has been an interesting journey."

Of those that may take interest are other members of the British Royal Family, who will not "be unhappy" with the book, she claimed, as it was written knowing that they may read it.

"I think the Royal Family will like it and will enjoy it and nothing they should be uncomfortable with," Samantha explained to the outlet. "I hope they find it warm, funny, honest and heartfelt."

The story is told from her point of view.

"It deals with my life and my perspective on several issues in the road as they intersect with this royal event in history," she added. "There was an awful lot going on as this royal fairytale fell off the tea towels."

Samantha Markle has been openly critical of her sister over the last year or so, previously calling Meghan Markle's decision to "step back" from her royal duties with husband Prince Harry "a slap in the face."

"How that affects us as people and how the world reacted and what it really meant to us as a family," Samantha Markle said. "There was a lot going on behind closed doors that the world didn't know."

She is still estranged from her sister.

"I don't know how to get hold of Meghan and I never got a copy of 'Finding Freedom' from her in the mail," said Samantha in reference to a book that chronicled Meghan and Harry's relationship, though the Sussexes insist they were not consulted.

Though she ensures that "Meghan will be in there," Samantha insisted that the book "has never been a slamming tell-all story."

"People with nothing to hide have nothing to fear," Samantha Markle told the Sun. "The truth is the truth. One's comfort level is wherever the truth is a priority or not for the individual."

She certainly doesn't expect her sister to love the book in its entirety, however.

"I don't know if she [Meghan Markle] will be comfortable with it. Some things she will and some things she won't," Samantha said. "It's fair and balanced. Naturally, some things she will like and some things she won't."

The author said that she's "predicated" herself to the truth after finding that "truth is stranger than fiction."

According to Barnes & Noble, "The Diary Of Princess Pushy's Sister Part 1" will be available on Jan. 17.

"Amidst a firestorm of fake news and media mayhem, Samantha Markle shares the truth about her life and family against all odds and ultimatums, as a royal fairy tale plummets from the tea towels," read's a description on the retailer's website. "Sometimes the truth really is stranger than fiction."