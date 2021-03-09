Meghan Markle's estranged father says he would have 'been there for' daughter amid suicidal thoughts

Meghan Markle's father thinks some of her struggles could have been combatted with his help.

Thomas Markle, who has been estranged from his daughter since around the time of her wedding, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" on Tuesday and addressed the Duchess' explosive interview with her husband Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey.

Among the revelations shared during the two-hour-long sit-down is that Meghan, 39, was facing suicidal thoughts amid intense criticism by the press.

Thomas, 76, however, feels that he could have offered his daughter help during that time.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S FATHER DEFENDS BRITISH ROYALS IN FIRST INTERVIEW

"Had I known she was having psychological problems, I would have been there for her," he said. "Biggest problem here is she's pretty much ghosted all of her family on her mother's side and my side."

Thomas said it "upset" him to learn that his daughter had such dark thoughts during her pregnancy. The Duchess also claimed that she was barred from receiving help, as she was told it would reflect poorly on the royal family.

"It would have been easy for her to reach out to me and any of the rest of her family -- who she claims she doesn't know," Thomas said on "GMB." "But the other thing is that I would think that she could turn to her husband."

MEGHAN MARKLE SAYS ESTRANGED FATHER WASN'T TRUTHFUL, BARELY KNOWS HALF-SISTER SAMANTHA

Markle said she did turn to Harry, who said he went to a "dark place" upon learning of his wife's struggles but supported her nonetheless.

"The bottom line is she didn't lose me. She made a statement saying she lost me. She didn't lose me," Thomas added. "I would have always been there for here. I'm there for her now if she wants me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meghan's estranged half-sister Samantha has also spoken out and pushed back against her sister's claims that they didn't know one another well, as well as Meghan's claim that Samantha changed her last name to Markle after the former "Suits" star began dating Harry.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Samantha showed Inside Edition that a petition to change her name to Markle was dated 1997 and her college diploma, which also reads "Markle."

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).