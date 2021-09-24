Meghan Markle steps out in NYC wearing pricey outfit: report

Meghan Markle stepped out in New York City in a seemingly pricey outfit on Friday.

Markle, 40, wore a burgundy trouser outfit while Prince Harry, 37, wore a casual Henley paired with khakis.

The Duchess of Sussex' Loro Piana cashmere coat, which can be found here, costs $5,840. The pair of Loro Piana trousers, which can be found here, that Markle seemingly paired with the coat cost $1,685.

Markle accessorized with roughly $387,000 worth of jewelry, according to the Daily Mail. The Duchess was reported to be wearing Princess Diana's Cartier Tank watch.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY VISIT SCHOOL IN HARLEM, BRINGING STUDENTS TO TEARS

Markle wore the outfit to her appearance with Prince Harry at a Harlem elementary school. During their appearance, the Duchess of Sussex read her children's book to a group of about two dozen children.

The duke and duchess offered lots of hugs to students at PS 123, a school that services shelters for students without permanent homes. A couple of the children were seen shedding tears when they met the pair.

A group of about 11 second graders had prime spots up front in the playground as Meghan read "The Bench," which she initially wrote as a Father's Day poem to Harry after the birth of their son Archie .

The couple, who live in California after stepping aside from royal duties last year, are scheduled to appear on Saturday at a Global Citizen concert aimed at combatting a variety of issues, including climate change, global poverty and vaccine inequity.

They made their first appearance in NYC on Thursday at the One World Trade Center Observatory for a scheduled 8 a.m. visit with New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Bill de Blasio .

Fox News' Melissa Roberto and the Associated Press contributed to this report.