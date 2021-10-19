Meghan Markle has ‘a complete lack of trust’ in her estranged father Thomas, author says: ‘It’s a sad story’

It will take more than televised pleads for Meghan Markle to trust her father again.

The claim was made by British author Andrew Morton who once helped Princess Diana release her biography.

In 2018, Morton wrote a book on the Duchess of Sussex titled "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," which explores the former "Suits" star’s rise to stardom and whirlwind marriage to Prince Harry, 37. On Tuesday, the British author re-released his book, titling it "Meghan and the Unmasking of the Monarchy."

Featuring new chapters and interviews with some of Markle’s family members and closest friends, it examines the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lives behind palace doors, as well as what ultimately led to their decision to step back as senior royals.

On the same day that his updated book was released, the former Hollywood lighting director appeared on ITV’s "Good Morning Britain" and said he was "very concerned" that he won’t live to meet the couple’s children.

"When it comes to Meghan, there’s just a complete lack of trust," Morton told Fox News. "She just doesn’t know that, if she were to reach out, if that will result in Thomas immediately going out and selling the story to tabloids. She can’t risk it. And it’s very sad because the reality is, Thomas isn’t getting any younger. And he has yet to meet his grandchildren."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a son named Archie in 2019 followed by a daughter named Lilibet in June of this year. The family resides in the coastal city of Montecito, Calif. Thomas, 77, lives in Mexico.

Thomas famously declined to attend the 2018 royal wedding of the duke and duchess after he took part in staged paparazzi photos. At the time, the patriarch cited forthcoming heart surgery for his absence.

The former American actress, 40, sued publisher Associated Newspapers for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over five February 2019 articles that reproduced large portions of a letter she wrote to Thomas about her marriage. Thomas, who has frequently spoken to the press about his estranged relationship with the duchess, has claimed that his daughter dropped contact with him after the wedding.

Morton said that Harry is just as fiercely protective over his family.

"[When it comes to paparazzi], Harry goes into combat mode," said Morton. "He has instantly sued various agencies. One company even filed for Chapter 11. He will go above and beyond to protect his family. Meghan has had an easier ride than Diana ever did."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the former "Suits" star.

In the wake of quitting royal duties, they gave an explosive TV interview to Oprah Winfrey in March, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark Archie’s skin might be before his birth. The duchess talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.

Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately.

During his televised interview, Thomas was also critical of Harry’s plans to release a memoir next year.

"Harry’s coming out with a book, and that can’t be anything but cruel and to insult his grandmother, the queen," he said. "It’s a ridiculous idea, and it’s just something for money. That’s all they’re doing. Everything they’re doing is for money."

While financial terms were not disclosed, Random House announced Harry will donate proceeds to charity.

Morton pointed out that this isn’t the first time a member of the royal family has written a book.

"Obviously Diana worked with me on her biography and Prince Charles has written his own thing," he said. "So it’s certainly not shocking. I think Harry will focus on his relationship with his father and brother. Obviously, he will include his mother. One of the things that everybody has said about Harry is that he’ll give a straight answer to a straight question. And that’s what we can expect."

As for Markle and her father putting aside their differences, Morton said "it’s complicated."

"The damage has been done," he said. "So where do you go from here? How can you get that trust back, completely? It is a sad story from all sides."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.