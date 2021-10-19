Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas pleads to meet his grandchildren: ‘She should start talking to me’

Meghan Markle’s estranged father went on television and pleaded with his famous daughter to let him see his grandchildren.

On Tuesday, Thomas Markle was interviewed from his home in Mexico for ITV’s "Good Morning Britain" where he spoke about not meeting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s two children. Thomas admitted that he’s "very concerned" that he won’t live to meet them.

"We’re at a point where I think both of us, we should grow up, talk, make up for the sake of the children," the former Hollywood lighting director said. "This is ridiculous. Almost four years. It’s crazy."

"My message for the kids is that they have two loving families," the 77-year-old shared. "… I think it’s important for them to know that they have two families and eventually they’re going to grow up and they’re going to want to know more about them."

Thomas also alleged that "people" in California have told him he could pursue legal action to meet his grandchildren – and win. However, the frustrated father alleged he’s not planning on pursuing such drastic measures.

"People have suggested in California I could sue to see my grandkids," he explained. "But I think if I did that I’d be doing the same thing Meghan and Harry are doing. I don’t want to include my grandchildren in this situation. I want to see my grandchildren with friendly parents and friendship all around. I don’t want hostile parents when seeing my grandchildren."

Markle welcomed a son named Archie in 2019, followed by a daughter named Lilibet in June of this year. She and her husband Prince Harry and their two children reside in the coastal city of Montecito, California.

Thomas famously declined to attend the 2018 royal wedding of the duke and duchess after he took part in staged paparazzi photos. At the time, the patriarch cited forthcoming heart surgery for his absence.

The former American actress, 40, sued publisher Associated Newspapers for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over five February 2019 articles that reproduced large portions of a letter she wrote to Thomas about her marriage.

Thomas has claimed Markle dropped contact with him after the wedding. He also alleged that Markle wanted him to stop talking to her half-sister, Samantha Markle, and half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., who frequently speak to the press. However, Thomas said, "I couldn’t."

"Eventually sooner or later, she should start talking to me," he said. "… Once she hooked up with Harry, she changed."

Markle became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the British prince, 37.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the former "Suits" star.

In the wake of quitting royal duties, they gave an explosive TV interview to Oprah Winfrey in March, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark Archie’s skin might be before his birth. The duchess talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.

Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.