Kiefer Sutherland arrested after alleged altercation with rideshare driver in Los Angeles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kiefer Sutherland was arrested following an alleged altercation with a rideshare driver.

According to arrest records obtained by Fox News Digital, the 59-year-old actor was arrested on Monday, Jan. 12, and was released later that day on $50,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear at the Los Angeles Superior Court for his first court date related to the incident on Monday, Feb. 2.

The Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital that officers responded to a call about an assault involving a rideshare driver around 12:15 a.m. near Sunset Blvd and Fairfax Ave.

KIEFER SUTHERLAND HOPES 'DESIGNATED SURVIVOR' CAN MAKE AMERICA LESS POLITICALLY DIVISIVE

"The investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a rideshare vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats toward the victim," LAPD officials said. "Officers arrested Sutherland at the scene for Criminal Threats."

According to authorities, the driver "did not sustain any injuries requiring medical treatment at the scene" and the investigation is still ongoing.

Fox News Digital reached out to Sutherland's representatives for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

This is not the first time the actor has been in trouble with the law. In May 2009, the actor was charged with third-degree assault after he head-butted designer Jack McCollough after the Met Gala.

The assault charge was ultimately dropped, after Sutherland and McCollough released a joint statement saying they had settled their differences.

"I am sorry about what happened that night and sincerely regret that Mr. McCollough was injured," Sutherland said in the statement at the time.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I appreciate Mr. Sutherland's statement and wish him well," McCollough said in the statement.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP