'Home Alone' star Daniel Stern charged with soliciting prostitution in California motel incident

Daniel Stern, who played Marv the 'Wet Bandit,' left Hollywood years ago to live on a Ventura farm

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of January 13

Authorities charged "Home Alone" star Daniel Stern with soliciting prostitution, Fox News Digital can confirm.

Stern allegedly made the solicitation on Dec. 10 at a motel in Camarillo, a spokesperson for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office told Fox News Digital.

The actor was charged Jan. 12. His arraignment, originally scheduled for Jan. 13, was pushed to Feb. 6.

‘HOME ALONE’ STAR DANIEL STERN DITCHED HOLLYWOOD FOR QUIET LIFE ON A FARM

Daniel Stern photographed in 1990

Daniel Stern was arrested and charged with soliciting prostitution, Fox News Digital confirmed. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Stern is known for his role as "Wet Bandit" Marv in the '90s Christmas classic "Home Alone." His character was one of the two criminals who broke into the Chicago home to rob the McCallisters.

Now 68, the actor left Hollywood behind to live a slower-paced life with his wife.

He moved to a farm in Ventura to tend cattle and grow produce, according to People magazine.

Daniel Stern in Home Alone

Daniel Stern rose to fame in the 1990s with roles in "Home Alone," "City Slickers" and "The Wonder Years." (The Everett Collection)

Stern also appeared in "Breaking Away," "City Slickers" and "The Wonder Years."

He claimed he made "enough money that I didn't have to work" during his success in the ‘80s and ’90s. According to Stern, he had "an obligation to take advantage of [his] good fortune." However, his success didn't come without a couple of near missteps.

"I almost blew it a couple times," he told the Los Angeles Times of certain career moves.

Daniel Stern wears a suit

Daniel Stern, best known for playing Marv in the "Home Alone" films, was charged with soliciting prostitution in Ventura County, Calif. (Getty Images)

In fact, Stern, who starred alongside Joe Pesci and Macaulay Culkin in "Home Alone" and "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," said he almost lost out on playing Marv as a result of "the stupidest decisions in my show business life." 

Stern said he initially backed out of the deal due to disagreements in the contract. The role was recast, but after a couple of days of rehearsals, the producers urged him to return.

Daniel Stern and his wife in the 1980s

The 68-year-old actor left Hollywood years ago to live on a farm in Ventura County with his wife. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Stern gave fans a glimpse into what his life has been like since stepping away from the entertainment industry, showcasing his farm life on TikTok.

"Hello, as you will come to discover, I live on a farm, and we grow tangerines here," Stern showed fans in December 2024.

"I juice them up and then freeze them and give them away to my friends," he added before giving viewers a glimpse of his work station.

Fox News Digital's Christina Dugan Ramirez contributed to this report.

