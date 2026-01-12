Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Entertainment

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon say police are ‘underappreciated’ and ‘underfunded’

Hollywood stars made comments while discussing their roles as Miami police officers in upcoming film 'The Rip'

By Janelle Ash Fox News
close
Ben Affleck speaks to police about security matter outside his Brentwood home two days after FBI visit Video

Ben Affleck speaks to police about security matter outside his Brentwood home two days after FBI visit

A source tells Fox News Digital that Affleck was speaking to officers about his neighbor who had hired private security and the private security were reportedly not allowing people to get back in their homes.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon believe police officers are "underappreciated" and "underfunded."

During a recent appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," the longtime friends discussed their latest movie, "The Rip," where the actors play Miami police officers who seize millions while uncovering scandal in their own force, according to IMDb.

Affleck and Damon were discussing their roles and the physical preparation that went into transforming into "honest cops."

Ben Affleck, Matt Damon in 2024

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon advocate for law enforcement officers. (Getty Images)

"These are hardcore guys," Stern said of their characters. "I mean, you really captured that angst. Like, I'm an honest cop, but everyone's looking at me like I'm dishonest."

'GOOD WILL HUNTING’ 25TH ANNIVERSARY: HOW BEN AFFLECK, MATT DAMON WENT FROM ‘DRAMA GEEKS’ TO MOVIE STARS

This comment from Stern led Damon and Affleck to advocate for members of law enforcement.

"It's about going out and doing a honest day's work and the integrity and the meaning of that... underappreciated, under suspicion often..."

— Ben Affleck

"One of the things that I remember talking to Matt about with this was these people, who, as you say, don't make a lot of money," Affleck began. 

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

He continued, "It's about going out and doing a honest day's work and the integrity and the meaning of that... underappreciated, under suspicion often..."

Matt Damon Ben Affleck in 1997

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in 1997. (Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images)

"Underfunded," Damon chimed in.

"Underfunded. So to me, that was exactly what you described was at the heart of this thing," Affleck said to Stern. 

On Tuesday, Affleck and Damon were guests on the "Today Show" and discussed spending time in Miami with police officers, researching their profession. 

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck arrive at an event

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have been friends for 40 years. (Getty Images)

"We went down and met the people who do this work and rode along with them and spent some time with them. That was great," Damon began. "A lot of the language, the way the cops relate to each other, all of that was kind of already baked into the script. That research piece is always the fun stuff for us." 

"They were really gracious with their time and shared their stuff with us," Affleck added. "A lot of them are in the movie in the supporting parts, so it was cool."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Damon and Affleck’s friendship is one of Hollywood’s most enduring bonds, dating back to their childhood in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The longtime pals rose to fame together after co-writing "Good Will Hunting," which earned them Academy Awards and cemented their creative partnership. 

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon wrote the screenplay for "Good Will Hunting"

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck earned Academy Awards for "Good Will Hunting" in 1998. (Getty Images)

The friends joked about their friendship on the "Today Show." Damon said in "little ways" they have gotten sick of each other over the past 40 years, but never in "big ways."

"The Rip" stars Damon and Affleck and debuts in theaters on Jan. 16.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending

Close modal

Continue