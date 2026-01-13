'Dilbert' creator Scott Adams receiving hospice care, health declining 'rapidly,' ex-wife says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Dilbert" creator Scott Adams is in hospice care at his Northern California home as his health declines "rapidly" amid his battle with prostate cancer, his ex-wife said.

Shelly Miles, who was married to the cartoonist from 2006 to 2014, told TMZ that Adams had begun receiving "end-of-life care" at his home last week.

Miles said that she, her sister and Adams' stepdaughter Savannah, along with nurses, have been caring for him.

Earlier this month, Adams shared a health update on his podcast "Real Coffee with Scott Adams."

"I talked to my radiologist yesterday, and it’s all bad news — the odds of me recovering are essentially zero," he said. "I’ll give you any updates if that changes, but it won’t."

"So there’s no chance that I’ll get my feeling back in my legs, and I’ve got some ongoing heart failure, which is making it difficult to breathe sometimes during the day," the cartoonist continued. "However, you should prepare yourself that January will probably be a month of transition, one way or another."

Adams first announced his prostate cancer diagnosis on his show in May, saying that he was in pain every day and had been using a walker for months.

"If you're wondering if I'll get better, the answer is no, it will only get worse," he said at the time. "There's only one direction this goes."

In November, Adams posted a plea to President Donald Trump for help in scheduling a cancer drug treatment that he believed could prolong his life.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. responded to Adams’ viral post, asking how to reach him.

"The President wants to help," RFK Jr. wrote.

Adams began writing and illustrating the Dilbert comic strip in 1989. Hundreds of newspapers pulled Dilbert in early 2023, after he made racially charged comments during his show.

He then launched a new, online subscription-based version called "Dilbert Reborn," which he describes on his website as "uncensored and spicier."