Former Disney star Matt Prokop seen in mugshot after Texas arrest on child pornography charges

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Disney actor Matt Prokop’s mugshot has been released after his recent arrest in Texas on child pornography and assault-related charges, Fox News Digital confirmed.

In the newly released booking photo from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, Prokop stared ahead with wide eyes and a stunned expression as an officer held a booking placard in front of him.

Prokop showed some teeth in the photo, and his brown hair was parted to one side, partially covering his forehead.

FORMER DISNEY ACTOR MATT PROKOP ARRESTED IN TEXAS ON CHILD PORNOGRAPHY AND ASSAULT CHARGES

The former "High School Musical 3: Senior Year" actor, 35, was dressed casually in a patterned shirt with gray sleeves.

Prokop was arrested Dec. 24 in Victoria County, Texas, Fox News Digital confirmed. An employee at the Victoria County Jail verified the arrest and said the former Disney actor is facing a slate of charges.

According to authorities, Prokop was booked on four misdemeanor counts, including violation of bond or protective order, evading arrest or detention and two counts of resisting arrest, search or transportation.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In addition to the misdemeanors, Prokop is also facing a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a dating or family violence case.

He was additionally charged with second-degree felony possession of child pornography.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The arrest has renewed attention on Prokop’s troubled past, particularly allegations raised years earlier by actress Sarah Hyland.

The "Modern Family" star previously accused Prokop of verbal and physical abuse during their five-year relationship, which ended in 2014. In court filings at the time, Hyland alleged that Prokop slammed her into a vehicle and choked her during a confrontation in May 2014.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

She later claimed the situation escalated further, alleging Prokop threatened to kill her dog and set her home on fire after she attempted to end the relationship.

Other Disney shows and movies Prokop was featured in include "Geek Charming," "Hannah Montana" and "Good Luck Charlie."