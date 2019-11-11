Meghan Markle Instagram post deleted by Stella McCartney after backlash: report

Fans reportedly cried foul over a social media post shared Monday by Stella McCartney highlighting Meghan Markle’s outerwear.

According to Page Six, social media followers inundated the comments section of a since-deleted Instagram post on the popular United Kingdom fashion brand’s profile that showed the Duchess of Sussex donning a black-belted, double-breasted overcoat by McCartney, which per the outlet, carries a price tag in excess of $2,300.

Markle wore the ensemble during Remembrance Day services at the Cenotaph in Westminster on Sunday.

“So honoured to have HRH [Her Royal Highness] Duchess of Sussex in our Autumn ’19 coat at Remembrance Day service. x Stella,” the caption reportedly read.

Many commenters on the post complimented Markle on her getup. But others felt it inappropriate for the fashion designer to make mention of her apparel on a day reserved to honor those who've died in service to their country.

“Remembrance day is to honour those that fought for us not to use for advertising purposes. Pretty shocked,” one follower wrote, while another added, “Using remembrance day to advertise your clothes is a little disrespectful!! People died and you take pictures of people showing respect for advertising purposes. Just wrong.”

A rep for the designer did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.