Meghan Markle accused of copying Vogue cover from 2016 book, authors call it 'a little bit disappointing'

Meghan Markle's guest editing position for the September issue of Vogue U.K. is already making headlines for all of the wrong reasons.

Shortly after the issue was released, fans pointed out the glaring similarities the magazine’s cover seemed to share with Australian authors Samantha Brett and Steph Adams’ bestselling book, “The Game Changers."

Brett and Adams told us the similarities between their book, which Meghan contributed to in 2016, is "flattering" but "disappointing."

"It's obviously very flattering, she must like our concept! I love Meghan and am a huge fan, but it is a little bit disappointing,” Brett, a columnist in the land down under, told us of the cover choice which shows the faces of various women considered “Forces for Change” and placed in separate boxes.

“But any project that aims to support the empowerment of women, I am a great supporter of," she continued. "Our book was for charity - so hopefully they too are giving the proceeds to a worthy cause."

While it's not entirely clear if the cover concept was Meghan's idea, the 16th image, a mirror, was her suggestion in order to inspire readers to be their own forces for change, according to the Daily Mail.

Brett told Fox News “The Game Changers” was released with a black and white cover in November 2016, of which Meghan was one of the contributors along with 40 other celebrity and noteworthy game-changers.

The book sold out in a matter of weeks as word traveled and it was well-received. Brett said the book was then re-released with more women in 2017 with a pink cover and has since become a bestseller.

Adams echoed Brett’s sentiments about the proceeds from the September issue of British Vogue being put towards a good cause, but said she could see the Duchess of Sussex achieving the same impact as “The Game Changers” if she had written a book of her own, complete with powerful interviews and testimonies she gathered on her own.

"The Duchess of Sussex is someone we all want to look up to, admire and respect,” said Adams, a four-time author who published her first book just three years ago. “We love that she has ideas for change that are positive and that she is addressing issues such as diversity and kindness. But wouldn't it have been more powerful if she just created a book and interviewed women and gave the money to charity?"

Brett also spoke out on Australia’s “Sunrise” Tuesday morning and said she initially “didn’t think anything of it.”

“And then someone sent me the press release and the wording was very similar,” Brett added. “She said ‘trailblazing change-makers who are fearless women,’ and on the back of my book, it says ‘trailblazers, game-changing, fearless women.’ And so I thought ‘wow, this is very similar.’”

Brett said she didn’t realize just how big of a deal the cover was until her phone began ringing off the hook with media inquiries.

“Suddenly, I had the world’s media calling me. And it made me realize she is extremely scrutinized,” said Brett while downplaying the success of the book she co-wrote with Adams by just a bit. “This is such a small thing, it’s a small book in Aussie,” she joked.

Brett and Adams -- a co-authoring powerhouse duo -- have since released “The Juggle,” which debuted in April 2019 and features high-profile mothers juggling career and family.

Reps for British Vogue and Kensington Palace did not return Fox News' request for comment.