Meghan Markle's half-brother urges Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles to fix family feud

Meghan Markle's estranged half-brother wants royal help mending the Markle family feud.

Thomas Markle, Jr., beseeched Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles to get the Duchess of Sussex to communicate and make amends with her paternal relatives.

In an interview with The Mirror, Thomas, 53, begged the former "Suits" star to let her father's family meet her and Prince Harry's infant son, Archie.

“Now you’re a mother, I hope you’re grown up and mature enough to figure out family is very important,” Thomas griped, adding, “I think the Queen should step in and tell Meghan to make amends with her father and family. Charles should step in and say, ‘Something’s not right.' They should force her into this, or it’s just going to continue to cause problems in her life.”

Of course, for however much he wants to make up with his famous sister, Thomas couldn't help but take a dig at the Sussexes' recent spending on renovations to Frogmore Cottage.

The couple reportedly spent nearly $3 million of taxpayer money on improvements to their home. (Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly spent close to $5 million of British citizens' coins on their own home improvements.)

“I could see this would be pretty disappointing for some of the British public, especially when there’s a lot of people struggling just to get by," Thomas said.

Thomas added that he and Duchess Meghan, 37, are essentially strangers, telling the outlet, “Personally I feel I don’t know this Meghan any more. My father doesn’t know this Meghan any more.“This is a different Meghan than we all grew up with. It’s very, very strange.”

He also warned that Duchess Meghan's beloved mother, Doria Ragland — the only of her relatives to attend the royal wedding — may be frozen out next.

“Doria gets to visit Meghan a day here, a day there… that’s about it," he speculated. "That’s probably the next relationship that’s going to fall off the map."

Duchess Meghan has been estranged from much of her father's family since the news first broke that she was dating Prince Harry.

No one from Duchess Meghan's paternal family was invited to the royal wedding except her father, Thomas Sr., who backed out at the last minute due to a heart condition. Before bailing, the elder Thomas had been busted staging paparazzi photos at the behest of his other daughter, Samantha Markle, from whom Duchess Meghan is also estranged.

Duchess Meghan appealed to her father in a handwritten letter in August 2018 begging him to stop speaking to the press. He later released the letter to a tabloid.

Thomas Jr., meanwhile, famously begged Prince Harry to call off the wedding, though he recently said he wanted to attend baby Archie's christening. (Spoiler alert: He didn't.)

Last month, Thomas said he was "on a personal crusade to better the family image," noting, "It’s going be a slow, long process.”

He now seems particularly determined to mend fences between Duchess Meghan and their father.

“If something critical happens to our father, would Meghan show up? I honestly don’t think she would," Thomas Jr. said. “God forbid she’s not that heartless. I don’t think anybody could live with that for her entire life.”

In a final plea to the Duchess of Sussex, he said, "You do have a family in the United States and we all love and care about you. Someday I hope you’re smart enough and mature enough to open up and let your family into your life, and baby Archie’s life. Most of all I hope you call your father and let him be at least a part of yours and Archie’s life. You owe him that.”