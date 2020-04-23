Meghan Markle, Prince Harry felt 'helpless', wanted to 'contribute' amid coronavirus pandemic: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been keeping busy with charity work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal duo recently delivered meals to various individuals in conjunction with Project Angel Food, a charity dedicated to providing food to those impacted by serious illness. Markle, 38, and Harry, 35, delivered meals on Easter Sunday and again the following Wednesday.

“[Meghan and Harry] felt helpless reading about everything going on and wanted to get out and contribute,” a source told People magazine.

CELEBRITIES PROVIDE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC RELIEF WITH DONATIONS

Another insider told the outlet of the pair, who are parents to 11-month-old son Archie: “They only leave their house for charity work."

Project Food Angel Executive Director Richard Ayoub also spoke to the outlet about the royals' visit to their facilities.

TEXTS FROM MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY TO HER DAD THOMAS MARKLE REVEALED IN COURT DOCS

“They asked a lot of questions about the clients, about how the food is done and how much food is made," Ayoub said.

He continued: "We talked about how the meals are medically-tailored and geared towards each client, they met with our chefs and then we gave them all our social distancing protocols for the deliveries and they wore gloves and makes and they kept six feet away.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple's charity comes on the heels of their reported relocation to Los Angeles, where Markle grew up.