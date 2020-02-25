Thomas Markle slams Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for insulting the Queen: My daughter has 'dumped every family'

Meghan Markle's father is not pleased with the way she and Prince Harry are treating the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently shaded Her Royal Highness by stating on their website that "The Monarchy or Cabinet Office" does not have jurisdiction over the term "Royal." The statement came after Meghan and Harry confirmed they would not be using "Royal" or "Sussex Royal" once "Megxit" is complete in the spring of 2020 due to "UK government rules."

Thomas Markle, 74, was on his way out of an Office Depot in Rosarito, Mexico, when he told TMZ that Harry and Meghan's latest statement left him "very upset."

"I don't think they have the right to use the word royal," Thomas told the outlet, adding, "I don't think they have the right to speak to the Queen the way they've spoken to her."

He continued: "I think it's an insult to the Queen and the British people. My daughter dumped me one day before she got married. She dumped my family. She's dumped Doria's family. She's dumped every family. And now she's dumping the British family."

Thomas and Meghan's relationship has remained strained since Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018. Thomas missed the nuptials after suffering a heart attack following a staged paparazzi shoot he has admitted he now regrets.

Thomas' remarks about Meghan and Harry come on the heels of reports claiming Queen Elizabeth II is ready for "Megxit" to be "over and done with."

A source close to Buckingham Palace told royal expert Katie Nicholl that while the reigning monarch, 93, is “publicly supportive” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back as senior royals she “generally doesn’t want to talk about it,” Vanity Fair reported on Monday.

“The queen has been keen to get this resolved because she sees it damaging to the monarchy and on a personal level I think this has been rather hurtful for her,” the source told Nicholl.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex detailed exactly how the transition will take place once they are no longer senior members of the British royal family in a statement to their official website and social media accounts. The changes include: a previously reported review period that will take place after 12 months; the Sussexes will be financially independent; they will retain but will not use their HRH -- His or Her Royal Highness -- titles; and they won't make any "representative duties" on behalf of the queen, but they will be allowed to maintain their patronages.

In addition, Prince Harry will still keep his place as sixth in line to the throne.