Meghan Markle reportedly told a group of girls she was "one of the most bullied people in the world," and it has caused several royal experts to scratch their heads.

Larissa May, founder of the nonprofit #HalfTheStory, spoke to Vanity Fair about a personal conversation the Duchess of Sussex had with several teens while visiting the nonprofit Girls Inc. in Santa Barbara, California, on Oct. 2.

"We did an activity where we talked through a bunch of scenarios, and Meghan talked about being one of the most bullied people in the world," May recalled.

"We had girls wave these little emoji signs and talk about how each one of these scenarios would have impacted them emotionally," she added.

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," claimed to Fox News Digital that the 43-year-old is likely to be labeled a hypocrite after she faced her own bullying accusations following her royal exit in 2020.

"In fairness, since marrying Prince Harry, she has been on the receiving end of some pretty scalding criticism - some of it legitimate, but much of it not," Andersen claimed.

"The amount of visceral anger aimed at Meghan online is quite remarkable," he shared. "If Meghan feels unfairly targeted, she probably has every right to. But is it wise for someone who has been described as a workplace bully – whether it's true or not – to complain that she is a victim of bullying? It may come off as just more egocentric whining. We've heard it all before."

"There's nothing wrong with Meghan empathizing with young girls who must deal with online bullying," he pointed out. "She just has to resist the temptation to make it all about her."

Andersen also warned that the mother of two continuing to speak out about bullying claims will make it less likely for the royal family to extend an olive branch.

"The royal family washed its hands of Meghan some time ago," he claimed. "If the royals are paying any attention to Meghan at all, this bullying complaint will only shore up the image they already have of her as a self-absorbed narcissist."

Samantha Cohen, who was a Buckingham Palace staffer for nearly 20 years, previously confirmed she was questioned during an investigation into claims of bullying made against the Duchess of Sussex. Cohen left in 2019, a year before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals and moved to California.

Buckingham Palace launched the investigation in March 2021 after reports alleged that Meghan had driven out two personal assistants and that staff had been "humiliated" on several occasions during her time living in Kensington Palace.

The claims were published by the Times of London, days before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with Oprah Winfrey for their televised interview.

Meghan's lawyers denied the bullying allegations when they were made. At the time, a spokesperson for the duchess said the claims were just the "latest attack on her character."

During her sit-down with Winfrey, the former actress said she experienced suicidal thoughts after joining the royal family. Meghan said she sought help through the palace’s human resources department but was told there was nothing they could do.

In June 2023, Buckingham Palace announced it had investigated how the staff had handled allegations of bullying made against the former "Suits" star.

According to palace officials, the details of the independent review were not being released to protect the confidentiality of those who took part. Following the review, officials said the palace’s human resources policy had been updated, but the palace declined to say what the changes were.

An unnamed source recently spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s staff, labeling Meghan a "dictator in high heels" who has reduced "grown men to tears."

Fox News Digital reached out to a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It is understood that Josh Kettler, the couple’s former chief of staff who left the position after three months in August, was hired on a trial basis. The decision to part ways was described as "mutual," with both sides agreeing it wasn’t the right fit.

Several former and current staff members have since come forward to Us Weekly, defending the couple and their work ethic.

"By continuing to draw attention to the concept of bullying, she is only attracting more attention to her own bullying accusations," Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast, told Fox News Digital.

"It is in stark contrast to the way the British royal family operates," she explained. "They elevate important causes by allowing other people to tell them their stories. They listen, ask questions and campaign for causes, spotlighting those individuals."

Schofield claimed the royal family "has checked out" when it comes to "engaging at all in a relationship with Meghan."

"She has proven to be untrustworthy and destructive in their eyes," Schofield claimed. "However, I do imagine that Meghan campaigning against bullying would inspire some laughter around the palace corridors. It takes some audacity."

"I do consider it a risk," said Schofield about Meghan speaking out. "If Meghan continues to push the victim narrative... others might come out and say she treated them unfairly."

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that Meghan’s goal should have been "providing encouragement and support" versus placing the spotlight on herself.

"The royal family is likely to view this as yet another attention-seeking attempt on her part," Fordwich claimed.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard also told Fox News Digital there is "a fine line between doing good and self-promotion."

"There is also a fine line between authenticity and hypocrisy," Chard explained. "Meghan Markle… hopes to lead anti-bullying… this is ironic and a slightly warped optic considering the bullying accusations Meghan has faced. The pot calling the kettle black springs to mind!"

"Various members of Harry and Meghan’s staff claimed Meghan drove them out of their jobs with her persistent bullying," said Chard. "Buckingham Palace conducted an investigation using an outside legal team. The results of this investigation have been hushed up, which leaves an air of uncertainty. [As a result] Meghan may always be known as a bully."

"One of the foundations of successful leadership is authenticity," Chard continued. "I feel Meghan is considered a hypocrite. This disconnect might negatively impact every aspect of her life."

Since her royal exit, Meghan has opened up about her personal experiences with online bullying.

"When you've been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey — certainly part of mine — is being able to be really open about it," she said during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning in August.

"I really scraped the surface on my experience, but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way and I would never want someone else to be making those sort of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed," she noted.