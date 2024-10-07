Meghan Markle's daring plan to win over Hollywood amid royal drama: expert

Meghan Markle displayed a bold new look for a surprise appearance, a move that some royal watchers claim was part of a master plan to win over Hollywood.

On Saturday, the Duchess of Sussex was a glamorous guest at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2024 gala. The 43-year-old walked the red carpet solo as Prince Harry was absent at the event. The Duke of Sussex was in the African Kingdom of Lesotho this week.

The mother of two recycled her plunging red Carolina Herrera gown, which she originally wore in 2021 when she and Harry attended the Salute to Freedom gala honoring veterans in New York City.

"Meghan's ultimate aim seems to be to make herself relevant and to transform herself into American royalty who is admired and powerful, independent of her husband," psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig told Fox News Digital. "Whether this will be successful remains to be seen, as the public has not always been receptive to many aspects of her character and personality."

"Wearing red is a powerful, boss lady color," she shared. "It says, ‘I’m here, I’m not hiding, and I’m ready to assume my position of power.’ Wearing red often symbolizes attraction, confidence and empowerment.

"The ‘red dress effect’ studies found that red enhances the male gaze and encourages men to find women wearing red more appealing. In fashion, red is also considered a power color that represents strength and determination. The hair is a throwback to her Hollywood actress days. It’s all in sync with Meghan taking control of her life and doing things her way again."

Meghan’s appearance came shortly after a friend told People magazine that a "twin-track approach is evolving for Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they take on individual projects."

While Harry has been supporting his philanthropic passions both in New York City and in Africa, Meghan is gearing up to launch a new Netflix show and lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

"The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals, not just as a couple," an insider told the outlet. "The duke appears focused on his patronage work and the duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track."

Several royal experts told Fox News Digital that the couple is now working individually to boost their brands. British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital the duchess in particular has been unpopular with the U.K. press since she and Harry decided to step back as senior royals in 2020.

"Sadly, she has squandered both the support of the British public, which greeted her with open arms and adoration, as well as the celebrity status she originally garnered in the U.S.," Fordwich said.

Ludwig claimed that Meghan is looking to revamp her image, especially in Hollywood where she’s looking to expand her business empire.

"Meghan Markle seems to be constantly strategizing to achieve more — more fame, more power, more popularity, and more wealth," Ludwig explained. "Her goal appears to be establishing herself as a global brand, aiming to be the most famous and influential woman in the room. However, she may have realized that being high-profile comes with its challenges. Fame can be a double-edged sword; while it can attract admiration, it can also invite criticism and disdain. The unconditional adoration she may have hoped for is not a given."

"She may be considering ways to re-imagine her public persona," she said. "Meghan might be… curious to explore what happens when she steps out on her own."

Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast, pointed out to Fox News Digital that the mother of two has a long way to go before she wins over the public on both sides of the Atlantic.

An unnamed source recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s staff, labeling Meghan a "dictator in high heels" who has reduced "grown men to tears."

Fox News Digital reached out to a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It is understood that Josh Kettler, the couple’s former chief of staff who left the position after three months in August, was hired on a trial basis. The decision to part ways was described as "mutual," with both sides agreeing it wasn’t the right fit.

Several former and current staff members have since come forward to Us Weekly, defending the couple and their work ethic.

"I think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem incredibly lost when it comes to their purpose, but Harry comes off far more confident," Schofield claimed. "There are a significant number of people that question Harry and Meghan's sincerity when they flipped a switch almost overnight from selling family secrets to showing up at charity events. It does not seem authentic… This strategy looks like a desperate attempt to get back into everyone's good graces. For a lot of royalists, it would be too little, too late."

"I agree with the theories that Prince Harry is doing more solo events because the public responds better to him alone," Schofield claimed. "Perhaps if Harry's team nurtures that love for Harry... it will organically and inevitably seep over to his wife. And I think the theory that this is his way of expressing that Meghan is not his boss is also a fair observation."

Royal expert Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News Digital that we can expect to see Meghan doing more solo engagements as she attempts to win back the public and earn positive press.

"She looked great, better than she has in years," said Felton Spence about Meghan’s latest appearance.

"The hair and makeup were very USA Network Meghan, which I think is interesting," she noted about Meghan’s "Suits" years.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to be embracing a new PR strategy that focuses on their strengths, and it’s a smart move.

"Prince Harry looked like his old self at the UN General Assembly, where his passion for global causes shone through — a return to the grounded, purpose-driven image many admire. Meanwhile, Meghan's recent appearance on the red carpet in LA was a clear nod to her roots, showcasing the same style and charisma that made her a popular cable TV actress."

"This approach allows them to capitalize on the very qualities that first made them popular — Harry's dedication to statesmanship and philanthropy and Meghan's TV glamour and activism," Felton Spence explained. "By leaning into their individual interests, they're not only redefining their public personas but also bringing renewed authenticity to their respective platforms."

"I just think they haven’t had a lot of success reinventing themselves over the past four years," she continued. "And so, they are going back to the elements which initially made them likable. And so, yes, in that regard, the red color [Meghan chose] is bold and confident. Even her hair and makeup – everything about it was more USA Network Meghan than ‘quiet luxury’ Meghan. People like ‘Suits’ and Tig Meghan."

As Meghan and Harry take on solo projects, their work together will continue behind the scenes, insiders claimed. According to People magazine, they launched The Parents Network, an initiative to support families impacted by online harm. They’ve also participated in local engagements, like the opening of Godmothers, a bookstore near their home in Montecito.

"An entrepreneurial and enterprise focus is going to be more the duchess’s priority, and the duke will continue to champion his not-for-profit patronages," the friend told the outlet. "But there will be joint efforts around those cause-driven areas of work."

"What we are seeing is a functional and healthy relationship with two working partners, not the contrary," a royal insider added.