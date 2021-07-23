Meghan created her own family disaster by not telling them about Prince Harry sooner, source says

Meghan Markle's family drama could have prevented years ago, a source claims to Fox News.

The former "Suits" actress garnered global attention in late 2016 when she was rumored to be dating Prince Harry. The couple tied the knot in 2018 at a televised royal wedding viewed by millions. They now reside in Montecito, Calif. with son Archie Harrison, 2, and Lilibet "Lili" Diana, 3 months.

Aside from the couple's whirlwind romance was an unraveling of tense family drama between Markle, 39, and her family members. Most notably, her father Thomas Markle Sr., half-brother Thomas Markle Jr., and half-sister Samantha Markle, have all spoken out against the 39-year-old in recent years, the latter two whom Markle has insisted she doesn't know well.

A Markle family source tells Fox News that while harsh words have been said about Markle by her distant family members, she could have put a stop to it years ago if she would have given her family a proper warning about her courtship with Harry, 36.

"If Meghan was smart all she would have had to do was prep her family. All she had to do was call them, let them know what was about to happen, and say, 'Don't do this, this and this, and I guarantee it would have never been a problem,'" the family source claimed.

The insider said it's no secret Markle's romance with the duke would spur headlines. The source blames Markle for likely "having plenty of conversations" with Harry about the scrutiny she'd face yet allowing her family members to be blindsided.

"She had to think of the fact that it was going to be global attention and nonstop. That's the royals for you," said the source.

The insider went on to share that Markle's claims about not knowing her distant family members who have spoken out against her are false.

"Meghan's storyline about not really ever being close to her Markle family members is "bulls--t," said the source, adding that Markle was previously present for family events, including the funeral of her grandmother attended by other relatives, in the years leading up to her fame.

"She was seen by her family during that time. She knows her family. She knows her half-siblings," the source continued.

Representatives for Markle did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

Meanwhile, Markle's father recently spoke out from his Rosarito, Mexico home and expressed his desire to meet his grandchildren. The 77-year-old claimed he would go as far as taking the couple to court.

"We shouldn’t be punishing [Lili] for Meghan and Harry’s bad behavior," said the former Hollywood lighting director in a video exclusively obtained by Fox News. "Archie and Lili are small children. They’re not politics. They’re not pawns. They’re not part of the game. And they’re also royal and entitled to the same rights as any other royal."

"… I will be petitioning the California courts for the rights to see my grandchildren in the very near future," Thomas added.

The patriarch also slammed the recent announcement that the Duke of Sussex is releasing a memoir in 2022.

"Harry doesn’t have too much more to tell," said the patriarch. "After three sessions with the psychiatrists and Oprah Winfrey , I don’t know what more is there to tell."

The father and daughter’s relationship became strained when he was caught staging paparazzi photos in Mexico leading up to the royal wedding. While he was set to walk his daughter down the aisle, he famously announced days before the ceremony that he could no longer attend after suffering a heart attack. Harry’s father Prince Charles took his place.

In March of this year, Thomas said he regretted the stage photos that eventually led to the fallout.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco and The Associated Press contributed to this report.