Meghan Markle's father is 'frustrated' after being 'blackballed' for so many years, family source says

Meghan Markle 's father is still holding out hope for a reconciliation with his daughter after years of tension.

A family source tells Fox News that Thomas Markle Sr. is "getting up there in age" and would like the chance to turn his relationship around with his daughter if the opportunity arises.

"He's frustrated," the insider revealed to Fox News. "He's lived his life raising his kids. He moved to Mexico to live his life in peace and not to be completely blackballed and outcast. It doesn't feel good [for him]."

The family source claimed that the former "Suits" actress was closer to her father growing up than any of her other family members.

"He was an awesome dad to Meghan. For him to get heat and be portrayed as this money-grabbing bum is not fair. He's not even like that," the source said. "He did pay for her college. That is 100% true."

Thomas has been known to speak out about his daughter in recent years after their estrangement became public amid her May 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry . Back in March, Thomas reacted to the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey and amid his defense of the British royal family , he voiced regret for the staged photos he took in Mexico that ultimately led to isolation from the Duchess of Sussex.

"I wish I hadn't done the whole thing but here's the other side...It's like no one took any time to protect any member of our family. We were attacked by the press every day - my oldest daughter, my son, myself, my grandchildren -- all of us were attacked by the press. Nobody was there to care for us. No one looked after us," the duchess' father said to ITV's "Good Morning Britain".

The family insider claims Thomas fears to travel given his negative narrative in the limelight because of his tension with Meghan, 39.

"He's scared to even make a move to go anywhere or do anything. He moved to Mexico to retire and not be bothered. He's definitely happy there."

The source also insisted Thomas' past interviews about his daughter were not rooted in ill intentions.

"He loves Meghan. He didn't try to capitalize off of her. He had his own money despite people thinking he didn't. I think he maybe wanted to look in a better light and she wasn't defending him," he said.

"He's not doing it to hurt her. Who wouldn't try to save their own reputation?" the source added.

Meanwhile, Harry stunned fans when revealing earlier this week that he is writing a memoir.

"I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Harry said in a statement. "I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

Reports claim the British royals are up in arms about the duke's book. However, on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told Fox News the royal recently engaged in a private discussion with his family about the planned book . Getting approval from his grandmother wasn't necessary, the spokesperson added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex departed as senior working members of the royal family in early 2020. The couple now resides in Montecito, Calif. with their son Archie, and daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana.

Thomas Markle and reps for Meghan did not immediately return Fox News' requests for comment.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.