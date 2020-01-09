Meghan Markle's estranged sister Samantha calls decision to 'step back' from royal duties 'a slap in the face'

Meghan Markle's estranged half-sister Samantha Markle is speaking out.

Samantha has spoken out about her royal sister before, slamming her for speaking out about public scrutiny. On Thursday, she spoke with Inside Edition about Meghan's decision to "step back" from royal duties alongside her husband, Prince Harry.

"It's a slap in the face," said Samantha, 55. "I think what is shocking is the lack of consideration for the people involved. The British Royal Family, the promises that were originally made to the British Royal Family to honor royal duty and to lead by example."

Samantha also said she finds Meghan and Harry's desire for a quiet life "ridiculous."

"They stepped into the spotlight knowing what the duties were, knowing what the media would be like for them," Samantha said. "If she wanted to be so private, she wouldn't have sat at Wimbleton with 40 empty seats around her like a frame, 'Look at me, look at me, look at me.'"

Samantha continued: "Clearly, she knows she's engaging in attention-getting behaviors."

It also seemed that Samantha has little hopes for mending her relationship with her sister, telling the outlet that because of "the way [Meghan's] treated this family," there are no plans of reconciliation.

To those who might call Samantha jealous, she said: "It's not about me being jealous, I was being honest from the beginning in hopes that I would appeal to her heart and her morality," claiming that the "family has extended olive branches to" Meghan.

Meghan's father Thomas expressed brief but similar sentiments this week.

"I'll just say I'm disappointed," he told Us Weekly after the news broke.

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they are pulling back significantly from royal duties. They said their decision came "after many months of reflection and internal discussion," per a statement posted on their verified Instagram account.

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple shared. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," they continued. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support," added the couple, who will reportedly keep their royal titles.