Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set to develop new Netflix project

Markle created the idea of the family-focused animated series, which was inspired by a variety of women from history

Meghan and Prince Harry’s second Netflix project will focus on a 12-year-old girl’s adventures in an animated series.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions announced Wednesday that the working title "Pearl" will be developed for the streaming service. Meghan created the idea of the family-focused animated series, which was inspired by a variety of women from history.

Meghan will serve as an executive producer with filmmaker David Furnish, who worked as a producer on "Rocketman" and "Sherlock Gnomes."

"Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges," Meghan said in a statement. "I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new animated series comes as part of the couple's partnership with Netflix. The multi-year partnership is expected to produce documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

The couple recently signed a deal to create content for Netflix and are creating content podcasts for Spotify. The first project with Netflix will center on the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports.

The couple have been detangling their lives from the British royal family and are living in California.

