Meghan Markle says 'difficult' is code for the 'b-word'

Meghan Markle spoke about being called a b---- and what it really means during the latest episode of her podcast.

Tuesday's episode of "Archetypes" featured a conversation about the "slur" with comedian Robin Thede and others.

"It’s just, it’s one of those labels that feels like it’s thrown around constantly," Markle explained. "And while its usage certainly has undertones that say a lot about the person who’s speaking, there’s still a specific type of woman who tends to be the recipient…"

"Even in 2022 and beyond, it's still just used to describe a woman who goes after what she wants, who has an opinion that's different from a man's, you know, who turns you down at the club," Thede added.

"In other words… I think what Robin’s getting at – and what these people are implying when they use that very charged word – is that this woman… oh, she’s difficult," Markle said in a voiceover. "Which is really just a euphemism, or probably not even a euphemism, it’s really a code word for the b-word."

Thede, who created "A Black Lady Sketch Show," went on to explain how she uses the word b---- positively in order to "offset" the negative usage by others.

"I mean, for a person who hates the word so much, this is giving me hives," Markle said before touching on Thede's point. "Nevertheless, I will say, it’s all really interesting to me, what Robin is talking about. Because, as you may have guessed, I have zero interest in reclaiming this term. But these women I respect, whose work I love, a lot of them are entirely comfortable with that; they want to do that to take the power of it."

Markle also noted that calling a woman the "b-word" can be a "deflection."

"So perhaps the truth is… that labeling a woman as the b-word, or as difficult – is often a deflection," she further explained. "A way to hide some of her really awesome qualities: her persistence, her strength, her perseverance, her strong opinion, maybe even her resilience."

This is not the first time Markle has touched on the word "difficult" in her podcast series.

During a conversation with comedian Issa Rae, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about being labeled "difficult" and "particular."

"Because I often find myself even in walking into a room, I'm particular," Markle explained. "A, I think a high tide raises all ships, right? We're all going to succeed. So let's make sure it's really great because it's a shared success for everybody. But I also know that I will find myself cowering and tiptoeing into a room where, I don’t know if you do the thing that I find the most embarrassing, when you're saying a sentence, but the intonation goes up like it's a question."

"And I was just like, 'Oh, my God, stop, stop, whispering and tiptoeing around it. Just say what it is that you need. You're allowed to set a boundary. You're allowed to be clear.' It does not make you demanding. It does not make you difficult. Makes you clear."

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced a "multi-year partnership" between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio.

According to an audio teaser released in March, the series aims to "investigate the labels that try to hold women back."

"I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives," Markle shared at the time. "And I'll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place."

Markle launched "Archetypes" Aug. 23. Her podcast series, which features conversations between the actress and cultural commentators, historians and contemporary thinkers, kicked off with guest Serena Williams.

The Duchess of Sussex started her acting career with a small role on "General Hospital." She went on to appear in shows and movies such as "Century City," "CSI: NY" and "Horrible Bosses."

She is most known for her seven-season stint as Rachel Zane on "Suits."

In July 2016, she began dating Prince Harry, and the two became engaged in November 2017. The couple married in 2018 and share two children together — Archie and Lilibet.

