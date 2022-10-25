Meghan Markle says being 'particular' is different than being 'difficult': It 'makes you clear'

Meghan Markle opened up about being "particular" and how it doesn't make her "difficult" in Tuesday's podcast episode.

Markle, 41, spoke to actress and comedian Issa Rae about the angry Black woman stereotype for her "Archetypes" show. The two also discussed being labeled "difficult" and "particular."

The "Insecure" actress recalled a time a colleague said she was "particular," which she took as a compliment.

"Some of my favorite creatives, I've noticed that they're very particular," Issa Rae told Markle. "And I felt like I lacked that in a way. And so, to me, I was like, ‘Thank you!’ And he meant it in a way like, 'Yeah, you have control freak tendencies because you're particular.' But I was like, ‘That just means I have a point of view. That means that, you know, I have a particular taste and I appreciate that. Thank you.’ And so, for me, it just means that I have a sense of what I want. And so I have no issue claiming those things."

Markle agreed that she's also "particular."

"Because I often find myself even in walking into a room, I'm particular," she explained. "A, I think a high tide raises all ships, right? We're all going to succeed. So let's make sure it's really great because it's a shared success for everybody. But I also know that I will find myself cowering and tiptoeing into a room where, I don’t know if you do the thing that I find the most embarrassing, when you're saying a sentence, but the intonation goes up like it's a question.

"And I was just like, 'Oh, my God, stop, stop, whispering and tiptoeing around it. Just say what it is that you need. You're allowed to set a boundary. You're allowed to be clear.' It does not make you demanding. It does not make you difficult. Makes you clear."

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced a "multi-year partnership" between Spotify and their production company Archewell Audio.

According to an audio teaser released in March, the series aims to "investigate the labels that try to hold women back."

"I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives," Markle shared at the time. "And I'll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place."

Markle launched "Archetypes" Aug. 23. Her podcast series, which features conversations between the actress and cultural commentators, historians and contemporary thinkers, kicked off with guest Serena Williams.

The Duchess of Sussex started her acting career with a small role on "General Hospital." She went on to appear in shows and movies such as "Century City," "CSI: NY" and "Horrible Bosses."

She is most known for her seven-season stint as Rachel Zane on "Suits."

In July 2016, she began dating Prince Harry, and the two became engaged in November 2017. The couple married in 2018 and share two children together — Archie and Lilibet.