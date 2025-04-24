Meghan Markle defends controversial decision not to film Netflix show in her home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Meghan Markle is addressing the controversial decision to stage a fake kitchen for her Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan."

During a conversation with Time CEO Jessica Sibley at the Time 100 Summit in New York on Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex explained her reasoning behind the conscious choice.

"When people say, ‘Why didn’t you [film in] your house?’ Well, I have kids coming home for their nap, and 80 people in the kitchen isn’t really the childhood memory I’d want for them to have," Markle, who shares son Archie, five, and daughter Lilibet, three, with Prince Harry, said, according to Variety.

"We were really fortunate to find something close by," she said.

Markle has faced plenty of criticism since launching her show. Some labeled the mom of two as "unrelatable," pointing out the fake kitchen and an entire line of expensive Le Creuset pots.

"Don’t they know my life hasn’t always been like this?" the 43-year-old former actress asked The New York Times earlier this month.

When it comes to outside noise, Markle said she's made a "very conscious effort" to tune it out.

"[I've] made a very, very conscious effort to create boundaries for myself and for my mental health, for my well-being and certainly to role model that as well for my children," she said during the summit.

"I'm conscious of not just raising a very strong and confident young woman, but also having a son," she continued. "I think it's just as paramount of importance for young men to be raised with a confidence and sense of self that is going to empower the women around them too."

"It starts with whatever is going on internally," she added. "When I am able to not even just tune out whatever that noise is, [but] to really not give it any credence, that has become so much a part of my day-to-day life."

Despite the criticism, Markle said she's never been more at peace.

"A confession for you today that I can very comfortably say is that I'm the happiest I've ever been," she admitted to the crowd. "To have a partner and a husband who is so supportive and have healthy kids who are so joyful."

"I never would have imagined at this point I would feel so happy and grateful, and I really do," she added.