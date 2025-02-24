Meghan Markle channels Princess Diana in new photo ahead of delayed Netflix show launch

Meghan Markle gave Princess Diana a nod just days before her Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan," is set to premiere.

On Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex shared a series of snapshots of her weekend activities at her home in Montecito, California. In one video, Markle was wearing a purple Northwestern University crewneck sweatshirt – similar to one the late princess wore during her trip to Chicago in 1996.

Markle attended Northwestern University from 1999 to 2003 and graduated with a double major in theater and international relations.

According to Northwestern University's website, the Princess of Wales made a three-day visit to Chicago to raise money for cancer research in 1996.

Her visit to Northwestern included a short tour of the Evanston campus as well as a visit to the home of Northwestern President Henry Bienen, who hosted Diana for a private reception with breast cancer researchers, Northwestern trustees, the governor of Illinois and the mayors of Evanston and Chicago.

The following day, Diana offered opening remarks at the Northwestern University Symposium on Breast Cancer at the Pritzker School of Law’s Thorne Auditorium.

"I love Chicago," Diana said. "It’s been wonderful."

In total, her visit raised nearly $1.5 million for cancer research beneficiaries, including the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, the website states.

Markle's nod to Diana comes nearly a week before "With Love, Meghan" is set to premiere.

Last month, just two days before the show's original premiere date, the Duchess of Sussex postponed the release of her latest venture, citing the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire in Southern California.

"At the request of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and with the full support of Netflix, the release of the show – a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California – has been moved from its previously announced January premiere date to March 4, due to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires," a Netflix representative confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time.

"I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," Markle said.

Experts said the postponement was a good move on Markle's part.

"It would have been wrong to launch her new show while the wildfires continue to rage through L.A.," royal photographer Helena Chard exclusively told Fox News Digital at the time. "I have to say it’s a first, her giving some thought to the release date of her series. She usually releases her work at the most inappropriate time, to the dismay and wrath of the general public."

"The public have understandably constantly berated her for being tone deaf. She is hoping the public see her in a new light as a caring, helpful and kind person, thus changing their current perception of her."

Branding expert Doug Eldridge told Fox News Digital, "Given the scope and scale of devastation in California, this is a time to focus on the people and places that truly matter in life.

"Amid the tragedy, Markle has a real shot at achieving the one thing that's always eluded her: relatability. She doesn't need to play a character or rehearse a script; she just needs to be real."

