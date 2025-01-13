Meghan Markle attempts to repair 'tone deaf' image, delays Netflix show: expert

Meghan Markle's decision to pull her new lifestyle series in lieu of the California fires was met with animosity online but received praise by royal watchers.

Two days before "With Love, Meghan" was set to premiere on Netflix, the Duchess of Sussex postponed the release of her latest venture, citing the ongoing Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire in Southern California.

While keyboard warriors were quick to question Markle's motives, experts told Fox News Digital that the delay may prove to help improve Markle's public reputation.

"It would have been wrong to launch her new show while the wildfires continue to rage through L.A.," royal photographer Helena Chard exclusively told Fox News Digital. "I have to say it’s a first, her giving some thought to the release date of her series. She usually releases her work at the most inappropriate time, to the dismay and wrath of the general public."

"The public have understandably constantly berated her for being tone deaf. She is hoping the public see her in a new light as a caring, helpful and kind person, thus changing their current perception of her."

Branding expert Doug Eldridge told Fox News Digital, "Given the scope and scale of devastation in California, this is a time to focus on the people and places that truly matter in life."

"Amid the tragedy, Markle has a real shot at achieving the one thing that's always eluded her: relatability. She doesn't need to play a character or rehearse a script; she just needs to be real."

The Duchess of Sussex revealed Sunday that her new series, which was set for a Jan. 15 premiere on the streaming giant, was rescheduled for a March 4 release.

"At the request of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and with the full support of Netflix, the release of the show — a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California — has been moved from its previously announced January premiere date to March 4, due to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires," a Netflix representative confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," Markle said.

Online trolls weren't too pleased with Markle, though, and aired their grievances on social media.

"Another statement that is all about Meghan in MY home state – why would they postpone this garbage show what difference will a few weeks make?" one user wrote. "Are any other actors from LA postponing their shows on Netflix? Does she have this much clout to postpone a show? Why didn't they postpone their Oprah interview when Prince Philip was in the hospital dying? Not buying this she’s plotting something."

Another X user wrote, "Yeah because LA will still be devastated in 3 months! It will take them years to recover. What a joke."

One X user wondered, "After the LA wildfires, I have developed a nauseated feeling towards these #GriefGrifters .. and by extension, I am starting to feel the same towards Netflix. Down in history, Netflix will be part of MM and Prince Harry story, can you guess how will it go? Good job Netflix."

Meanwhile, an industry insider tells People magazine that it was "an easy decision" for Markle. "I don’t think she could imagine putting out a show centered on joy and hosting when so many people in her home state no longer have homes to host people in," the source told the outlet. "I think it’s sad that critics are saying she’s only doing this to avoid the fires overshadowing her show. We’re all human, and we’re dealing with a catastrophe."

Royal expert Richard Flitzwilliams believed Netflix had "no option" but to postpone the series.

"Harry and Meghan have been active in supporting relief efforts and helping evacuees," Flitzwilliams said. "This is a situation where their person-to-person skills, which are considerable, have, according to the mayor of Pasadena, ‘really buoyed the spirits of the first responders.’ Obviously the series is of considerable importance to their contract with Netflix, and we will doubtless be able to judge it at a more appropriate future time."

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich echoed Flitzwilliams' comments, telling Fox News Digital, "It would have been totally inappropriate and tone deaf to have gone ahead with the original launch date. Really there was no other option. How their showing up at the disaster site has been received though, it’s quite controversial. The polarized public opinion is a clear indication of how their popularity has plummeted here in the U.S."

On Friday, Markle and husband Prince Harry supported victims and relief efforts while meeting with Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo.

"In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life. A state of emergency has been issued," the pair wrote on their website Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex listed organizations on their site that are actively helping wildfire victims, including the Animal Wellness Foundation, which is housing and caring for evacuated animals; Compton Cowboys, which is providing emergency transportation services for horses, and Airbnb and 211LA, which have joined forces to offer free temporary housing to people who have been displaced, among others.