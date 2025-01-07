Royals ‘couldn't give a damn' about Meghan Markle's Netflix show, duchess is 'closed chapter’: experts

Meghan Markle is back – but not everyone is welcoming the Duchess of Sussex with open arms.

The former American actress kicked off the new year by making a return to social media. She's also launching her Netflix lifestyle series, "With Love, Meghan," which is set to premiere on Jan. 15. The mother of two serves as both host and executive producer.

While both critics and fans will be tuning in, several experts claimed to Fox News Digital that the British royal family won't be among them.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S 'CRINGE-WORTHY' RETURN TO SPOTLIGHT KICKS OFF SECOND ATTEMPT AT NETFLIX STARDOM

"I was told that the Prince and Princess of Wales have no interest in Meghan’s future projects," Kinsey Schofield, host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, claimed about Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"A palace source told me, ‘Meghan was a background character in a chapter that’s already closed,’" Schofield shared. "Courtiers don’t believe that Meghan is worth the mental real estate."

"The palace plans to assign someone of lower rank to sit through the show, so the communications office has a heads up if there is something to brace for," Schofield continued. "Netflix is not giving the palace, or anyone, screeners so they will see it in real-time with the audience.

"Regarding the vapid celebrity-focused theme, courtiers are just grateful that Meghan’s taken a break from attacking the institution."

"Meghan does still make news and the Sussex brand still fascinates. But… [the series] looked pretty superficial to me. I wondered where the Kardashians were… The royals just couldn’t give a damn." — Richard Fitzwilliams, royal expert

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that the royals simply "couldn’t give a damn."

"Meghan does still make news, and the Sussex brand still fascinates," he said. "But… [the series] looked pretty superficial to me. I wondered where the Kardashians were."

Meghan, 43, starred in the legal drama "Suits" before she married Britain’s Prince Harry in 2018. Following her engagement in 2017, she shut down her lifestyle blog, The Tig, which showcased her love of cooking.

One of her first initiatives as a member of the royal family was to partner with the Hubb Community Kitchen for a fundraising cookbook.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California. They went on to sign a multi-year Netflix deal, which is reportedly worth $100 million.

In 2022, the couple launched their docuseries "Harry & Meghan," which detailed their love story and struggles with royal life. It quickly became the streaming giant’s most-watched documentary premiere.

Their sports docuseries "Polo," which premiered in December, struggled to find traction on Netflix’s top 10 charts, People magazine reported.

"With Love, Meghan," is the Duchess of Sussex’s first solo hosting project for Netflix, the outlet noted. Last year, she also gave a glimpse of her upcoming lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. Several of her celebrity pals showed off her strawberry jam on Instagram.

Experts shared that the royal family would continue to prioritize duty after facing what Prince William called a "brutal year."

In early 2024, both King Charles III and Kate announced they had been diagnosed with cancer. In September, the Princess of Wales revealed she had completed her chemotherapy treatment. It is understood that the king is continuing his treatment.

"Prince William... is proud of his father and wife for how they tackled such a challenging year with empathy, strength and determination," said British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard. "He continues to be his family's rock as well as overseeing multiple philanthropic projects at home and abroad.

"He highlighted that we could all do with more empathetic leadership around the world. And the king has demonstrated unwavering leadership even in ill health. The last thing the British royal family will be interested in is Meghan's inauthentic, cringey, vacuous celebrity cookery reality show."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"… Having endured a tumultuous year, our royal family is feeling thankful, positive and optimistic and certainly have much bigger fish to fry going forward," said Chard. "Meghan has become somewhat irrelevant. As long as the Netflix reality TV show doesn't jeopardize the British royal family's reputation, it will pass the royal family by."

Chard said the king, 76, would likely want Meghan’s show to be a success – with good reason.

"He hopes that Harry and Meghan remain self-sufficient, financially afloat and do not come knocking at his door," Chard claimed.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

Schofield agreed.

"I do know that the king is eager for Harry and Meghan to find purpose and professional success," she claimed. "He believes they might move beyond their bitterness if they feel like they are achieving their goals."

Royal expert Ian Pelham Turner pointed out that whether the royals like it or not, the series will continue to spark interest – and headlines. It will feature appearances from actress Mindy Kaling, Tracy Robbins, the wife of Paramount CEO Brian Robbins, as well as Meghan's former "Suits" co-star Abigail Spencer, among others.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Meghan… will make great strides this year," he explained. "She is a polished performer with a professional approach… The royal family will no doubt process the effect of the competition and diligently pass no comment. They may seethe quietly and put their PR teams to task to find a suitable vehicle to continue their… brand [of] royal perfect and hope the UK media will light a flame under Meghan’s show."

"The royal family… will always feel superior to any outsider effort," Pelham Turner added.

Schofield pointed out that a royal appearing on a TV show isn’t new for "The Firm."

"Meghan’s career path aligns much more with Sarah Ferguson’s than any other rogue royal," she said about the Duchess of York.

"Sarah appeared in ‘The Duchess in Hull’ and ‘The Duchess on the Estate’ where she gave healthy living tips," said Schofield. "She also participated in the Oprah Winfrey-produced reality show ‘Finding Sarah: From Royalty to the Real World.’"

"Rumors are swirling that Meghan has a cookbook on the horizon," she said. "That would pair well with Fergie’s ‘Dining with the Duchess: Making Everyday Meals a Special Occasion’ cookbook.

MEGHAN MARKLE RETURNS TO SOCIAL MEDIA AFTER FIVE-YEAR HIATUS

"… One thing Fergie has achieved that Meghan likely won’t is a foot back in the door with the royal family. Sarah has been careful not to be critical of the institution."

WATCH: MEGHAN MARKLE WILL NEVER WIN OVER UK PUBLIC AGAIN, AUTHOR CLAIMS

British royal expert Hilary Fordwich also noted that Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath, is already known for her cooking series.

"She posted videos of her creations from the original kitchens within Longleat House in England," said Fordwich. "Emma… is viewed as the ‘real deal,’ not only as a successful philanthropist, but an accepted, much-loved member of the British aristocracy, bringing genuine authenticity."

"Authenticity can’t be faked," Fordwich added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in the wealthy coastal city of Montecito with their children. The series was filmed near their home.