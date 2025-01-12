Meghan Markle postpones lifestyle series release due to California wildfires

Meghan Markle's return to Netflix was pushed back due to the ongoing Southern California wildfires.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed that her new series, "With Love, Meghan," which was set for a Jan. 15 premiere on the streaming giant, was rescheduled for a March 4 release date.

Markle, a Los Angeles native who attended the all-girls Catholic Immaculate Heart High School, requested to move the debut of her show due to the ongoing fires, including the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire.

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE VISIT SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA TO SUPPORT WILDFIRE VICTIMS, RECOVERY EFFORTS

"At the request of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and with the full support of Netflix, the release of the show — a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California — has been moved from its previously announced January premiere date to March 4, due to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires," a Netflix representative confirmed to Fox News Digital.

CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP THEM

"I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," Markle said.

On Friday, Markle and husband Prince Harry supported victims and relief efforts while meeting with Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo.

"In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life. A state of emergency has been issued," the pair wrote on their website Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex listed organizations on their site that are actively helping wildfire victims, including the Animal Wellness Foundation, which is housing and caring for evacuated animals; Compton Cowboys, which is providing emergency transportation services for horses, and Airbnb and 211LA, which have joined forces to offer free temporary housing to people who have been displaced, among others.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Markle announced her latest venture on social media this month when she returned to Instagram for the first time in five years.

"I have been so excited to share this with you," Markle captioned the post. "I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun!"

Prince Harry made a quick cameo between clips of the duchess cooking, gardening and dancing in her kitchen alongside celebrity pals, including Mindy Kaling and Roy Choi.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S 'CRINGE-WORTHY' RETURN TO SPOTLIGHT KICKS OFF SECOND ATTEMPT AT NETFLIX STARDOM

Produced by Markle, the series "reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old," according to Netflix.

"Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The couple's multiyear deal with Netflix came to fruition after they stepped away from their royal duties and moved to California in 2020. They first released their bombshell docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," in 2022. The show earned the biggest one-day audience for any Netflix series since monitoring began in October 2022.

One year later, they followed up with the "Heart of Invictus" docuseries in 2023 and produced "Polo" in 2024.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.