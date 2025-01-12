Expand / Collapse search
Royals

Meghan Markle postpones lifestyle series release due to California wildfires

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle recently supported Los Angeles-area wildfire victims

By Tracy Wright Fox News
Published
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle appear at Pasadena evacuation site Video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle appear at Pasadena evacuation site

Video shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex speaking with Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo and others amid the California wildfire devastation. (Fox 11 Los Angeles)

Meghan Markle's return to Netflix was pushed back due to the ongoing Southern California wildfires.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed that her new series, "With Love, Meghan," which was set for a Jan. 15 premiere on the streaming giant, was rescheduled for a March 4 release date.

Markle, a Los Angeles native who attended the all-girls Catholic Immaculate Heart High School, requested to move the debut of her show due to the ongoing fires, including the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire.

Meghan Markle wears strapless dress at event

Meghan Markle delayed the release of her new Netflix show due to the California wildfires. (Netflix/Getty Images)

"At the request of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and with the full support of Netflix, the release of the show — a heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California — has been moved from its previously announced January premiere date to March 4, due to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires," a Netflix representative confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California," Markle said.

On Friday, Markle and husband Prince Harry supported victims and relief efforts while meeting with Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo.

Meghan Markle in a blue shirt walks with a white mask on and blue shirt split Prince Harry in a baseball hat and polo shirt and mask puts his hands on property

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteered during the Southern California wildfires. (Keith Birmingham)

Victor Robo in a black jacket speaks with a woman with her back turned who is talking to Meghan Markle in a blue Dodgers hat and Prince Harry in Pasadena

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in the field volunteering during the wildfires. (Fox 11 Los Angeles)

"In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life. A state of emergency has been issued," the pair wrote on their website Thursday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex listed organizations on their site that are actively helping wildfire victims, including the Animal Wellness Foundation, which is housing and caring for evacuated animals; Compton Cowboys, which is providing emergency transportation services for horses, and Airbnb and 211LA, which have joined forces to offer free temporary housing to people who have been displaced, among others.

Markle announced her latest venture on social media this month when she returned to Instagram for the first time in five years.

Meghan Markle holds pink flowers in Netflix campaign

Markle announced her new Netflix show on her recently launched Instagram page. (Netflix)

Meghan Markle wears sleeveless cream shirt

Markle is shown in her new Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan." (Netflix)

"I have been so excited to share this with you," Markle captioned the post. "I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun!"

Prince Harry made a quick cameo between clips of the duchess cooking, gardening and dancing in her kitchen alongside celebrity pals, including Mindy Kaling and Roy Choi.

Produced by Markle, the series "reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old," according to Netflix. 

"Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."

Meghan Markle and Mindy Kaling walk through outdoor nursery

Mindy Kaling appears on Markle's new show, which now premieres in March. (Netflix)

The couple's multiyear deal with Netflix came to fruition after they stepped away from their royal duties and moved to California in 2020. They first released their bombshell docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," in 2022. The show earned the biggest one-day audience for any Netflix series since monitoring began in October 2022.

One year later, they followed up with the "Heart of Invictus" docuseries in 2023 and produced "Polo" in 2024.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

