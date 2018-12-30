Meghan Markle's sister Samantha placed on royal security 'fixated persons' list

Meghan Markle's sister Samantha Markle is so obsessed with the Duchess of Sussex that the royal security protocols have deemed her a "fixated person," a report claims.

The Sunday Times reports that Samantha earned herself a not-so-coveted spot on the police royalty and protection unit's "fixated persons list."

Samantha reportedly poses a "reputational risk" to the royal family.

A Scotland Yard source told the Times, "Someone like Samantha presents a risk rather than a threat. She is not committing criminal offenses, but she is causing concerns for the royal family."

The source added, "There is big potential for some major embarrassment for the royals. Samantha could make a scene and create headlines with her actions — and let's face it, she's kind of already done that."

The source added that there likely have been "briefings" about Samantha's behavior and any potential responses to it.

Kensington Palace declined to comment to The Times about the report, but Samantha responded via Twitter.

"This is ridiculous as I'm in an electric wheelchair and I live on a different continent LOL and advocating for doing the right thing by our dad is hardly fixation. Stop your lying nonsense or be sued," she wrote.

Scotland Yard told The Times, "We do not confirm the identity of any person who may or may not be of interest to the police unless that person has been charged."

Samantha has made a name for herself disparaging Meghan, though she's very publicly attempted to extend olive branches several times — which, in the case of her recent, highly publicized Christmas card to the former "Suits" actress, she's sometimes rescinded.

Meghan has been estranged from her sister since going public with her relationship with Prince Harry, and has been estranged from their father since he missed the royal wedding.

Kensington Palace did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment on the "fixated persons" list.