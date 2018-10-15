Meghan Markle, Prince Harry expecting first baby

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their first child in the spring of 2019, according to a Twitter message posted Monday by Kensington Palace.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” The Kensington Palace tweeted.

The baby will be the first child for the couple, who were married May 19 in a grand ceremony in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor castle in Britain.

The Prince, 34, is a son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, who died in 1997. Harry is also grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.

His brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, have three children: George, Charlotte and Louis

Markle, 37, is an American actress who was born in Los Angeles.

The newly expectant couple recently arrived in Sydney for the first stop of a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.