Meghan King calls marriage to Joe Biden's nephew 'stupid' after their split

Meghan King revealed that she’s back in the dating game after her high-profile split from President Joe Biden’s nephew, Cuffe Owens, a little more than a month ago.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" star tied the knot in September in an intimate ceremony that was attended by the president and first lady, only to end the marriage just two months later.

Speaking on the "Two T’s In A Pod" podcast with former "Real Housewives" co-star Tamra Judge on Tuesday, where she was filling in as a guest co-host for Teddi Mellencamp, King noted that she’s put herself back out there in the dating scene already. She also explained that she learned a lot from her whirlwind romance with Owens – namely that it was not really a marriage to her.

MEGHAN KING SHARES PHOTO FROM WEDDING TO PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN, JILL BIDEN’S NEPHEW: ‘MR. AND MRS. OWENS’

"I'm going on dates and stuff," the mother of three revealed (via People). "I was married, but it was such a whirlwind, and from start to finish with him was only three months, which was just stupid of me to marry him, but I did. It doesn't feel like a marriage, it feels like a three-month dating relationship that was an abrupt start and an abrupt end."

She explained that she has been speaking with her therapist about the split and that they gave her permission to not think of her relationship with Owens as a legitimate "marriage."

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN, JILL BIDEN ATTEND NEPHEW'S WEDDING TO REALITY TV STAR

"I'm talking to my therapist about it, and she's like, 'Meg, you're fine. It seems like it should be serious because you put the title 'marriage' on it, but it wasn't,'" she explained.

"I learned a lesson, and it's time to move on," King concluded. "I think about it as a memory, and I'm sad it didn't work out, I had hopes for it ... but it's fine. It literally feels like a nostalgic memory."

It seems the reality star has come a long way since last month when she took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she has been "rattled" by the entire experience and felt embarrassed at the outcome.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I am rattled," she wrote at the time. "This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows – and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family," King concluded in her post.