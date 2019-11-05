Meghan King Edmonds fires back at husband Jim for fake 'nice interview' and 'controlling' ways

Meghan King Edmonds fired back at estranged husband Jim Edmonds for telling what she believes to be a skewed and one-sided version of their breakup story.

Following Jim’s lengthy statement to Us Weekly in which he declared that he hopes to make his marriage right again, Meghan spoke to the outlet as well to set the record straight and explain to the public that they’re only getting his version of the events.

“I have to say that when he gave the ‘nice’ interview a few days ago, he was completely speaking for me. At that time I had not exchanged one text message with him and I have still not spoken to him on the phone,” she explained.

She added: “I have endured prolific controlling by Jim and it isn’t slowing down. Even when I make an unassuming post on Instagram, he hurls insults at me for a battery of made-up indiscretions. I’m sick of the abuse and I won’t engage anymore — and I don’t have to.”

Meghan, 35, accused the former Major League Baseball player, 49, of having an affair with their nanny, Carly Wilson, 22. However, both Jim and Carly have denied the allegations. Meanwhile, Jim is the one who reportedly filed the divorce papers. As a result, Meghan took specific issue with his statement’s implication that she’d agreed to work things out.

“That’s not fair to me. He is not my mouthpiece, and I believe the facade he presented is false and manipulative to the public while using and taking advantage of me,” she explained.

The couple wed in 2014 and share 2-year-old daughter Aspen as well as 16-month-old twins Hayes and Hart. After forgiving a past indiscretion, Meghan attempted to move on with their marriage until the new alleged affair.

Although Jim denies that anything inappropriate happened with Wilson, Meghan isn’t convinced, telling Us Weekly: “I only ever privately alleged that Carly and my husband had an inappropriate relationship. It was Carly, Jim, and Jim’s daughter Hayley who repeated references such 'allegations' in the media and blew up this story. This is the very first time I have spoken to the media in the wake of this devastating scandal. Also, is it kind to secretly hang out with your boss’ husband at a bar until 1:30 a.m. and then delete all texts between the two of you? Is that putting my children first?"

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star’s suspicions come after it was revealed in June that the former MLB player had sent salacious texts to an unnamed woman.

Jim admitted that he had a "lapse in judgment," but denied he had a physical affair after a website published alleged explicit texts between him and the woman.