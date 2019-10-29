Meghan King Edmonds’ stepdaughter slams her amid divorce from dad Jim Edmonds: ‘I’ve been waiting for it’

With Jim Edmonds filing to dissolve his marriage of five years with Meghan King Edmonds following rumors he had an affair with the couple’s nanny, the former professional slugger’s daughter, Hayley Edmonds, has come out in support of her father and bashed her stepmother in the process.

The 22-year-old opened up about her father’s relationship with Meghan, saying the news of their divorce didn’t come as a surprise to her one bit. In fact, Hayley indicated the move was long overdue.

“I’ve been waiting for it. For probably... three years?” Hayley told Us Weekly. “I think it’s impossible to be happy with someone so … I don’t know if I would say narcissistic but, she, like, creates her own problems and loves conflict and things like that."

"The selfishness is miserable for anyone to be around, let alone to be married to her. My whole family has grown closer because we have all had to stay silent in hopes to protect my dad and no one can do it anymore,” she added.

Edmonds, 49, and the “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum married in October 2014 and share 16-month-old twin sons Hart and Hayes as well as daughter Aspen, who will turn 3 next month. Edmonds also has daughter Sutton and son Landon from his second marriage.

In June, it was revealed that the former MLB centerfielder had sent salacious texts to an unnamed woman.

Jim, 49, admitted that he had a "lapse in judgment" but denied he had a physical affair after a website published alleged explicit texts between Edmonds and the woman.

"Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person," he told Us Weekly at the time. "At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none."

Hayley also took exception with the “disturbing” rumor that her father had carried on an affair with the family’s nanny, Carly Wilson – an allegation that both Edmonds and Wilson have denied.

“They’re family! They are around every day and they care [for] those kids and they care about my dad because he’s just like … they want to help him,” Hayley explained. “They’re just young girls that are just trying to work and be positive and be happy and enjoy their job. And the way [Meghan] stepped over the line is just completely disrespectful and it’s just absurd.”

“Especially the way that she treated Carly is mind-blowing to me, because she holds herself to very high moral standards and she is a great girl who moved to St. Louis across the country because she loves those kids,” Hayley continued. “And it’s just… absolutely ludicrous I would say… I keep saying I’m shocked, but I’m not surprised at the way that she goes after people so ruthlessly.”

Hayley said she wants people to hear her father’s version of the situation, adding that he’s a “great person.”

“I think this whole publicity thing with Meghan just ruined his reputation and it’s really sad to see because he was an amazing athlete and he held himself to morally high standards and just a great guy so it sucks to see,” she lamented. “Finally, I’m hoping he’ll put himself first and be happy and be able to be a dad again. And I’m stoked that I can have my dad fully back and not have to tiptoe around [Meghan].”

“Everyone that cares about him is proud that he finally took the leap of leaving her. It really just pisses me off … She’s got the following and she has the public. We’ve always been a really private family. None of us wanted any of this. We all just want to live our own lives,” Hayley concluded.

