Megan Fox's kids hilariously crash her 'Today' show interview: 'It just is what it is'

Actress Megan Fox’s children hilariously interrupted her "Today" show interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Monday.

Her children repeatedly crashed the interview, which Fox did from the living room of the home she’s currently staying in.

"They just woke up," Fox told Kotb and Hager. "It's 7:30 here. So, they woke up a few minutes ago, and it just is what it is. You always have to make it work."

"I'm in the house that we're staying in right now, this is the living room area," the "Transformers" star explained. "And they all fell asleep on the couch last night, watching a movie. So, they just woke up."

Fox shares three children with estranged husband Brian Austin Green. The couple filed for divorce in November of 2020 and Fox has since moved on with Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox opened up about how "hard" it has been to watch her kids "grow up so quickly."

"I actually struggle with that a lot, I cry about it all the time, because they grow up so fast," she said on the show.

"My phone will send me pictures of them when they were younger, and it's hard to look at it," Fox admitted. "It's painful to love something so much. But I have three boys. They are hilarious. They don't listen to me at all."