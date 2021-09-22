Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian team up for sultry SKIMS campaign

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian's sultry new SKIMS photoshoot is heating up the Internet.

The "Till Death" star, 35, and the "Keeping Up with Kardashians" alum, 42, posed together for the shapewear brand's new campaign for its cotton line of underwear.

"Kourt, forever isn’t long enough [black heart emoji] Welcome to our SKIMS Cotton Shoot — an immersive experience @skims," Fox wrote on her latest Instagram post.

"Apples [emoji] or cherries [emoji] wearing the Cotton Collection @skims," Kardashian captioned her recent post.

Meanwhile, SKIMS, founded by Kourt's sister Kim Kardashian, said in a tweet: "Cotton has never looked this good."

Fox and Kardashian recently made headlines when they appeared on stage together at the 2021 VMAs in early September.

They introduced their boyfriends, Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, respectively, as their "future baby daddies" before their live performance.

"I am a huge fan of this next performer," Fox said during the show. "I’ve watched him grow, and not just as an artist, but as a person."

Kardashian added, "I’m a big fan, too and... I think his drummer is super hot." Fox chimed in, "New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies."

Fox began dating the musician in June 2020 while the "Poosh" founder went public with her relationship with the Blink-182 star in January 2021.

Fox has three sons with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kardashian shares three kids with her ex-partner Scott Disick.