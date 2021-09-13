Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox join Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for late-night post-VMAs dinner in NYC



Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made their own VMAs afterparty with fellow star Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

After what appeared to be a quick wardrobe change, the group was spotted at a restaurant in New York City to get a late-night dinner and chat about the eventful night behind them.

Page Six reports the group’s restaurant of choice was Cipriani Downtown. The foursome was seen at the Italian restaurant enjoying several dishes as they chatted amid a slew of photographers snapping photographs of them. MGK sported a purple ensemble while Kelly opted for a silver minidress. Kourtney, meanwhile wore black leather pants and a blue floral tank top while Barker sported a white tank top and black pants with spikes on the knees.

The group date came after they all collaborated at the big show at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn earlier in the night. Fox and Kardashian co-presented the "Tickets to My Downfall" collaborators’ performance where Kelly sang "Papercuts" and Barker played the drums.

Page Six also notes that the VMAs and the subsequent dinner was not the first time that the group has all hung out. In April they got together for an intimate birthday celebration for Kelly. They also got together to watch UFC 264 in March where, coincidentally, Connor McGregor was fighting. The bout saw him suffer a gruesome leg injury during his fight with Dustin Poirier. However, it seems he recovered enough to be picking fights on the red carpet.

MGK and the professional UFC fighter got into a bit of an altercation on the VMAs red carpet.

Videos and photos showed the two getting into some kind of scrum. Pictures showed McGregor being held back from MGK’s camp and another video on social media showed the former UFC champion throwing water at the "Bloody Valentine" singer.

While no one was hurt in the incident, it likely made for an interesting dinner conversation as the group unpacked the night’s events at the restaurant afterward.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.