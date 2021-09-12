Expand / Collapse search
Kardashians
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker make red carpet debut at 2021 MTV VMAs

The couple recently traveled to Paris and Venice for a PDA-filled vacation

By Chelsea Hirsch | New York Post
Even at the VMAs, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are all about PDA.

The couple made their red carpet debut Sunday ahead of the 2021 MTV event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 45, couldn’t keep their hands or lips off of each other while posing for photographers — just like their friends Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

The Blink-182 drummer wore a black suit without a shirt underneath, baring his many tattoos, while the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum wore a black leather dress.

TRAVIS BARKER, KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN PACK ON THE PDA IN FRONT OF EIFFEL TOWER: 'FOREVER ISN'T LONG ENOUGH'

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in matching black styles.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in matching black styles. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz)

She first teased her VMAs appearance by wearing the iconic Dolce & Gabbana dress that Britney Spears wore to the 2001 show earlier this week via Instagram.

The pair’s PDA-packed trip down the red carpet comes after they shared steamy snaps from their recent trip to Italy, which was just as jam-packed with makeout sessions.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN PLANS TO 'CONFRONT' EX SCOTT DISICK OVER ALLEGED DM TO FORMER BEAU YOUNES BENDJIMA: SOURCE

The duo first went public with their relationship in January and haven’t been shy with showing affection ever since.

Barker even quipped at one point that Kardashian bites him behind closed doors, while the reality star posted an article on "rough sex" in April.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian share a kiss on the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian share a kiss on the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet. (Photo by Noam Galai)

While the couple clearly don’t care what their fans think of their PDA, it’s unclear what their children think.

Kardashian has three kids with her ex Scott Disick: 11-year-old son Mason, 9-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign.

Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler have two kids: 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama

