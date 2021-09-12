Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Celebrity News
Published

Megan Fox hits MTV VMAs 2021 red carpet in naked see-through dress

Ciara and Hailey Baldwin also stepped out in sheer looks for the awards show

By Julius Young | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Megan Fox, Ciara and Hailey Baldwin made huge statements at the 2021 MTV VMAs red carpet Sunday evening. 

Fox, 35, left very little to the imagination when she showed up nearly naked with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, 31.

The actress donned a completely nude sheer see-through dress that featured pops of glistening embroidered accents. Kelly added his own touch to Fox’s look with a bright red sequin metallic suit.

During a pre-show interview, Kelly said he and Fox like to switch up who takes the lead in dolling out their over-the-top looks.

A LOOK AT THE MTV VMAs 2021 RED CARPET LOOKS

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly step out in sheer style.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly step out in sheer style. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage)

"It's 50/50, this one she took the lead and I get the pleasure of having her on my arm all night," Kelly said, adding, "She's beautiful."

MEGAN FOX SHARES PICS OF HERSELF RUNNING ERRANDS IN REVEALING ELECTRIC BODYSUIT, HEELS: 'LET’S TALK ABOUT IT'

Fox also shared a photo set of the pair in a bathroom to her Instagram with the caption, "Daddy’s gonna win a VMA."

Ciara is seen in a sheer see-through look. 

Ciara is seen in a sheer see-through look.  (Photo by Jeff Kravitz)

Meanwhile, Ciara and Hailey Baldwin also rocked their own sheer styles at the show. 

LIVE UPDATES: 2021 MTV VMAs

With her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson away in Indianapolis, Ciara, 35, hit the Brooklyn scene in a flowing floral black number with long sleeves. She coupled the look with black undergarments.

Hailey Bieber speaks on stage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, September 12, 2021.

Hailey Bieber speaks on stage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, September 12, 2021. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Then, Baldwin took the stage in a long-sleeved pastel purple see-through turtleneck dress which was a stark comparison to the black hoodie and oversized beige coat her husband Justin Bieber wore during his acceptance speech for artist of the year.

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.

Trending