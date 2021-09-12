Megan Fox hits MTV VMAs 2021 red carpet in naked see-through dress

Megan Fox, Ciara and Hailey Baldwin made huge statements at the 2021 MTV VMAs red carpet Sunday evening.

Fox, 35, left very little to the imagination when she showed up nearly naked with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, 31.

The actress donned a completely nude sheer see-through dress that featured pops of glistening embroidered accents. Kelly added his own touch to Fox’s look with a bright red sequin metallic suit.

During a pre-show interview, Kelly said he and Fox like to switch up who takes the lead in dolling out their over-the-top looks.

"It's 50/50, this one she took the lead and I get the pleasure of having her on my arm all night," Kelly said, adding, "She's beautiful."

Fox also shared a photo set of the pair in a bathroom to her Instagram with the caption, "Daddy’s gonna win a VMA."

Meanwhile, Ciara and Hailey Baldwin also rocked their own sheer styles at the show.

With her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson away in Indianapolis, Ciara, 35, hit the Brooklyn scene in a flowing floral black number with long sleeves. She coupled the look with black undergarments.

Then, Baldwin took the stage in a long-sleeved pastel purple see-through turtleneck dress which was a stark comparison to the black hoodie and oversized beige coat her husband Justin Bieber wore during his acceptance speech for artist of the year.