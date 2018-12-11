Megan Fox keeps #MeToo stories private because she's not a 'sympathetic victim'

Megan Fox has had her share of #MeToo experiences, but she's vowed to keep them to herself.

The "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" star, who previously spoke out about working with Michael Bay and hinted that he'd sexualized her when she was just 15 years old and on the "Transformers" set (which co-star Shia LaBeouf corroborated), doesn't think she'd be taken seriously, even in the context of the #MeToo movement.

"My words were taken and used against me in a way that was — at that time in my life, at that age and dealing with that level of fame — really painful," she told The New York Times. "I don't want to say this about myself, but let's say that I was ahead of my time and so people weren’t able to understand. Instead, I was rejected because of qualities that are now being praised in other women coming forward."

She added, "And because of my experience, I feel it’s likely that I will always be just out of the collective understanding. I don't know if there will ever be a time where I'm considered normal or relatable or likable."

The 32-year-old actress-turned-lingerie model was fired from the "Transformers" franchise after disparaging Bay in an interview. She and Bay have since reconciled, and the mother of three has sworn off of doing explicit sex scenes in film.

Because of her reputation as a sex symbol, Fox explained that she's still reluctant to speak out about her negative experiences with sexual misconduct.

"Even with the #MeToo movement, and everyone coming out with stories — and one could assume that I probably have quite a few stories, and I do — I didn't speak out for many reasons. I just didn't think based on how I'd been received by people, and by feminists, that I would be a sympathetic victim. And I thought if ever there were a time where the world would agree that it's appropriate to victim-shame someone, it would be when I come forward with my story."