

Megan Fox's engagement ring was designed to hurt her when taken off: 'Love is pain!'

Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Fox on Jan. 11 after the two began dating in 2020

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Megan Fox's engagement ring, which was designed by fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, has a painful aspect to it.

The diamond and emerald ring's bands are actually thorns, Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, told Vogue magazine.

Machine Gun Kelly worked with Stephen Webster to create the ring and opened up about the concept in the recent interview.

"It’s a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment," Machine Gun Kelly explained. "It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from Stephen."

Megan Fox's engagement ring is actually designed to hurt her if she takes it off. The ring's bands are thorns, Machine Gun Kelly explained in a new interview.

Megan Fox's engagement ring is actually designed to hurt her if she takes it off. The ring's bands are thorns, Machine Gun Kelly explained in a new interview. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

"The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings," he continued. "When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart. And you see this right here? The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts…"

MEGAN FOX, MACHINE GUN KELLY ENGAGED: ‘WE ASKED FOR MAGIC’

"Love is pain!" Machine Gun Kelly then quipped.

Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Fox on Jan. 11. The two later announced their engagement on social media. The musician videoed the proposal on his phone and explained the couple released it on social media to "control the narrative."

"We released it to control the narrative. As opposed to someone just catching a weird cell phone picture of a ring on our hand and being like, ‘Whoa!’" he told Vogue.

Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Fox on Jan. 11.

Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Fox on Jan. 11. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

"I just recorded it on my cell phone. And it wasn’t like we had photographers or anything. It was just like me setting my phone against a cup."

Fox, 35, and Machine Gun Kelly, 31, first began dating after meeting on the set of "Midnight in the Switchgrass." She previously opened up about her instant connection with Machine Gun Kelly during an interview on a podcast back in July 2020.

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of 'Midnight in the Switchgrass.'

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly began dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of 'Midnight in the Switchgrass.' (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage)

"The second I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," Fox said at the time.

Before her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, Fox was married to actor Brian Austin Green. The "Jennifer's Body" actress filed for divorce in November 2020. The former couple shares three children together. 

