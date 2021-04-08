Producer Megan Ellison accuses Scott Rudin of 'abusive, racist and sexist behavior'

Another person who worked with acclaimed producer Scott Rudin is speaking out about his alleged "abusive, racist and sexist behavior."

Annapurna Pictures founder Megan Ellison took to Twitter on Wednesday to boost the claims made against Rudin by former staffers, who claimed to The Hollywood Reporter that he physically and mentally abused people under his employ and wasn’t shy about maliciously targeting the careers of up-and-coming producers who crossed him.

Ellison, who previously worked with Rudin on the Joel and Ethan Coen movie "True Grit" in 2010, took to Twitter to accuse Rudin of more toxic behavior than was outlined in the article and compared him to disgraced movie mogul and convicted rapist, Harvey Weinstein.

HARVEY WEINSTEIN APPEALS CONVICTION, LAWYERS CLAIM JUDGE 'NEGLECTED' FAIR TRIAL

"This piece barely scratches the surface of Scott Rudin’s abusive, racist, and sexist behavior. Similarly to Harvey, too many are afraid to speak out. I support and applaud those who did," she wrote. "There’s good reason to be afraid because he’s vindictive and has no qualms about lying."

According to IndieWire, Ellison is coming from a place of personal experience when she compares working with Rudin to Weinstein. She also worked with the imprisoned producer on titles like "Lawless," "The Master" and "Killing Them Softly."

The outlet also notes that this isn’t her first time condemning the behavior of Rudin publicly.

HARPER LEE'S ESTATE SUES OVER AARON SORKIN'S 'TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD' BROADWAY PLAY

In 2014, shortly after a leak exposed emails from Sony employees, Rudin’s emails in which he referred to her as "a bipolar 28-year-old lunatic" were exposed. At the time, Ellison was trying to get involved in the "Steve Jobs" movie that he was producing through Sony. The email from Rudin also implied that Ellison needed to take "meds" in order to be a viable producer on the film.

"Bipolar 28 year old lunatic..?" Ellison responded on Twitter at the time. "I always thought of myself more as eccentric."

Rudin is an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award-winning producer on hit movies like "The Social Network," "There Will Be Blood" and "No Country for Old Men." He’s also behind TV shows like "What We Do in the Shadows" and "The Newsroom." Meanwhile, his theater producing credits include the Tony-winning 2018 adaptation of "To Kill a Mockingbird."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

However, in the expose from The Hollywood Reporter, several ex-staffers allege that the engine that runs Rudin’s success in Hollywood is built on the alleged hard labor and traumatization of an ever-changing roster of young staffers who are subject to constant abuse from the 62-year-old producer that often turns physical.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the article, several ex-staffers, some of whom declined to be mentioned by name for fear of career retribution, detailed occasions in which Rudin allegedly subjected them to conditions and tantrums that they described as abusive.

A rep for Rudin did not immediatley return Fox News' request for comment.