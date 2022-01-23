Meat Loaf honored by Randy Travis following his death: 'Heaven rejoices and Earth weeps'

Randy Travis is the latest celebrity friend to pay tribute to the late rocker Meat Loaf following his death at age 74.

A representative confirmed on his Facebook page Friday that the "I Would Do Anything For Love" singer had died surrounded by his family. No cause of death has yet been revealed.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours," the statement reads

The singer’s career spanned six decades and he was in dozens of movies, including "Black Dog" alongside Travis and Patrick Swayze. In a statement to Fox News Digital, Travis eulogized his late co-star and friend shortly after finding out about his passing.

"The news of, Marvin ‘Meat Loaf’ Aday’s, passing brought me sadness; but, it also gave me a reminiscent smile as I thought about the exuberance with which he lived his life," the singer said in a written statement. "It wasn’t possible to part Meat Loaf’s company without a spring in your step and a song in your heart—my ‘Black Dog’ days on set with him, and Patrick Swayze, remain some of my most cherished."

He added: "When we ran into each other over the years, in the music world or the movie realm, I felt I just spent time with an old friend—he never changed. His cup wasn’t half full or half empty, it was filled to the brim; and, his shy demeanor in social arenas was certainly overshadowed when he was in front of the camera, or on his stage!"

"Black Dog" focused on an ex-convict truck driver with a suspended license who agrees to go on one last illicit trip only to discover the job may be more dangerous to himself and his family than he realized.

Travis concluded his thoughts by noting that his thoughts are with Meat Loaf’s wife and daughters, Pearl and Amanda as they "move through this time when Heaven rejoices and Earth weeps."

"God bless you and keep you—thank you for sharing him with us," Travis concluded.

The country singer joins the myriad of celebrities who came forward to eulogize Meat Loaf publicly shortly after news of his death was confirmed. Former co-stars such as Edward Norton, Cher and Tia Carrere all spoke out about his death to honor him for being funny, creative and, as Norton put it "warm to everyone."

Meat Loaf’s other noteworthy movie roles include "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," "Fight Club" and "Wayne's World."