Meat Loaf: Tributes pour in for late rocker, 'had so much fun'

Tributes began to pour in for legendary rock star Meat Loaf in the early hours of Friday morning after a representative for the singer confirmed he had died with his family by his side. He was 74 years old.

"Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did "Dead Ringer," singer Cher tweeted. "Am Very Sorry For His Family,Friends,& Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day!?"

British presenter Piers Morgan called Meat Loaf one of "rock music’s all-time great characters whose seminal iconic album Bat Out Of Hell is one of the biggest-selling records in history. A wondrously talented, flamboyant, funny, outrageous and rebellious chameleon. Sad news."

MEAT LOAF, THE ‘I’D DO ANYTHING FOR LOVE' SINGER, DEAD AT 74

Fellow Brit Stephen Fry tweeted he hoped "paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf." The comedian also included a video of a sketch the two performed together on Saturday Night Live in the 1980s.

"… he had the quality of being simultaneously frightening and cuddly, which is rare and rather wonderful …" Fry added.

Boy George gave "Love and prayers to all his family and close friends," adding that the rocker "once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood."