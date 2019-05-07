Singer Meat Loaf falls off stage, reportedly breaks collarbone at live Q&A event

Singer Meat Loaf reportedly suffered a broken collarbone after falling off the stage at an event in Texas.

The singer appeared during a Q&A session at the 2019 Texas Frightmare Weekend event. As he was making his way across the stage, he reportedly got his feet tangled in some wires that were bundled on the ground.

In a video published by TMZ, the 71-year-old “I’d Do Anything for Love” singer can be seen briefly catching himself on the stage curtain before eventually toppling to his right and falling off the back of the stage.

The outlet reports that he was quickly taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a broken collarbone. Representatives for the singer did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

According to a witness, Meat Loaf allegedly refused to give up the microphone immediately after the fall. He reportedly managed to thank fans and Frightmare staffers as he was being tended to.

This is hardly the first time that Meat Loaf has suffered an on-stage medical issue. In 2016 he fell during a concert in Canada and was quickly rushed to the hospital. In 2011, medics took the stage to help him after he collapsed at a gig in Pittsburgh. However, he managed to get up and finish the show. In 2003 he had a similar fainting episode on stage at Wembley Arena in London and was taken to the hospital.

