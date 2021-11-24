'Mean Girls' star Lacey Chabert mourns her sister after 'shocking' death: 'Our hearts are shattered'

"Mean Girls" star Lacey Chabert announced her sister Wendy's death Tuesday on Instagram.

Chabert shared a photo of a young Wendy along with the news.

"My beautiful sister, Wendy. Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don't know how we will ever put back together again now that you're gone," Chabert wrote. "We love and adore you more than we can ever say and we will continue to forever and ever and ever."

"The shocking loss has left us so broken hearted. Our lives will never be the same without my dear sister, but we cling to the promises of Jesus that we will be together again in eternity. Please keep our family, especially her two boys, in your hearts and prayers. Thank you so much."

The Hallmark Channel, which Chabert has starred on, shared condolences in the comments.

"We are so deeply sorry for your loss," the channel wrote. "Sending our love and strength to you and your family during this time."

Co-star Candace Cameron Bure also shared love to Chabert.

"Lacy[sic], we are praying for you, your family and Wendy's family," she wrote. "We love you, always here for you my sweet sweet friend."

Chabert did not disclose any details of Wendy's death in the post.

Earlier this year, the actress honored Wendy along with her other sister, Crissy, in a #NationalSistersDay post.

"Couldn’t let #nationalsistersday pass without saying how much I love my two sisters," she wrote at the time. "They are the best big sisters ever and I thank God for them every day. Love you Wendy and Crissy."