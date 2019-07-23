McCain clashes with Beto over 'extreme' comparison between Nuremberg and Trump rally

"The View" host Meghan McCain called out former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, on Tuesday, arguing that he sounded "extreme" when he alluded to Nazis when criticizing one of President Trump's rallies in North Carolina.

"You're talking about Trump supporters, comparing them to Nazis in Nuremberg. That sounds extreme to me as well," McCain told the 2020 hopeful.

McCain added that while Democrats often decried "extremism" in politics, they seemed "pretty extreme" as well.

She was referring to O'Rourke's previous comments in which he said that “what we saw in North Carolina last week was almost an impromptu Nuremberg rally.”

Trump had held a rally in which audience members chanted "send her back" about Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., an apparent affirmation of Trump's previous tweet telling progressive congresswomen to return to their native countries, fix them and then return.Three of the four women were born in America.

O'Rourke refused to back down amid McCain's criticism but denied her assertion that he called everyone at the rally a "Nazi."

"We all have accountability for our actions and everyone who shouted to send them back is responsible for that as well," he told McCain.

"They were people at that rally who didn't," McCain said, "and you're going to have to win over some of these people that voted for [former President] Obama and then voted for Trump again."

Trump has distanced himself from the chants, which prompted widespread attention in the media.

He received criticism for not speaking up fast enough to stop the chants.

"He kind of presided over the situation, he relished it, he took it in," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said on Saturday.