Mayim Bialik moves on from 'Jeopardy!' hosting gig by reprising 'Big Bang Theory' role

"Big Bang Theory" fans are in for a treat in the upcoming "Young Sheldon" season finale.

Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons are set to reprise their roles as Amy Farrah Fowler and Sheldon Cooper in the episode that will air on May 16 on CBS and stream on Paramount+, Deadline reported.

This is the first time Bialik and Parsons will reunite on the small screen since "The Big Bang Theory" series final in May 2019.

"Young Sheldon" is a prequel series to "Big Bang Theory" and follows Parsons' character's life in his childhood years. Ian Armitage portrays the title role in the series.

The news of Bialik's cameo appearance came shortly after the actress was informed she would no longer be the host of "Jeopardy!" in December.

On Dec. 15, Bialik surprised "Jeopardy!" fans by announcing that just a year and a half after she and Ken Jennings were named permanent co-hosts of the show, a big change had happened.

"As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news," the 48-year-old actress wrote in a statement on her Instagram. "Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!"

The "Big Bang Theory" star added that she was "honored" to have been nominated for an Emmy this year for hosting the show and wrote, "I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family."

"For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you," Bialik concluded her post.

In a statement shared by the official "Jeopardy!" Instagram page, "Mayim Bialik has announced she will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of ‘Jeopardy!'. We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated ‘Jeopardy!’"

"We are truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to ‘Jeopardy!’, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials," the statement concluded.

When Bialik and Jennings were originally named the new hosts of the show, it was explained that they would take turns hosting syndicated episodes and that they would each take over certain tournaments and specials, with Bialik taking the lead on "Celebrity Jeopardy!" When Bialik took a break from taping in the wake of the writers strike , Jennings took over all new episodes.

It is unclear if Bialik will ever step back in to host any future tournaments as the "Jeopardy!" account suggested in their statement.

In January, Jennings admitted in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Bialik's statement came as a surprise to him, saying, "It took me off guard, because I loved working with my Mayim, and I’m gonna miss her."

He added, "I can’t speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it."

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this report.