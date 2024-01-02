Former 'Jeopardy!' host Mayim Bialik hopes for a 'brighter 2024' after game show exit

Mayim Bialik is looking toward brighter days ahead after a bumpy end to 2023.

Weeks after announcing her departure as a host of "Jeopardy!", the actress took to Instagram to make a wish for the new year, writing, "As the rain washes away 2023, I can’t help but hope it’s making way for a brighter 2024. Wishing you a year filled with joy and new beginnings!"

Along with the message, she shared a photo of herself smiling in the rain.

On Dec. 15, Bialik surprised "Jeopardy!" fans by announcing that just a year and a half after she and Ken Jennings were named permanent co-hosts of the show, a big change had happened.

"As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news," the 48-year-old actress wrote in a statement on her Instagram. "Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!"

The "Big Bang Theory" star added that she was "honored" to have been nominated for an Emmy this year for hosting the show and wrote, "I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family."

"For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you," Bialik concluded her post.

In a statement shared to the official "Jeopardy!" Instagram page, the show shared, "Mayim Bialik has announced she will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of ‘Jeopardy!'. We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated ‘Jeopardy!’"

"We are truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to ‘Jeopardy!’, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials," the statement concluded.

When Bialik and Jennings were originally named the new hosts of the show, it was explained that they would take turns hosting syndicated episodes and that they'd each take over certain tournaments and specials, with Bialik taking the lead on "Celebrity Jeopardy!" When Bialik took a break from taping in the wake of the writers strike, Jennings took over all new episodes.

It's unclear if Bialik will ever step back in to host any future tournaments as the "Jeopardy!" account suggested in their statement. Reps for the actress did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Last week, Jennings admitted in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that Bialik's statement came as a surprise to him, saying, "It took me off guard, because I loved working with my Mayim, and I’m gonna miss her."

He added, "I can’t speak to her decision-making process or her opinions about it."

